Sakshi Vaidya's biography: age, height, family, movies

Sakshi Vaidya is a model and budding Bollywood actress from India. She is increasingly becoming noticeable in the Indian movie industry since debuting in Agent. She is also an Instagram personality boasting a significant fan following on the platform.

The model in an Indian green floral dress (left). She is having an outdoor moment while enjoying the sunshine (right). Photo: @_vaidyasakshi on Instagram (modified by author)

Before venturing into acting, Sakshi Vaidya made a name in modelling, having worked with multiple corporates in Mumbai, India. She is a rising star in acting with a few credits under her belt. Find out lesser-known details about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name Sakshi Vaidya Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Thane, Maharashtra, India Current residence Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 35-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-69-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences Profession Actress, model Instagram @_vaidyasakshi

Sakshi Vaidya’s biography

The actress was born in Thane, Maharashtra, India, where she was raised by her parents. She has not revealed much about her family and reportedly does not have siblings.

After spending her childhood in Thane, Maharashtra, she moved with her parents to Mumbai, India, where she resides. Sakshi is an Indian national of Asian ethnicity.

Sakshi Vaidya’s educational background

According to her LinkedIn profile, she pursued an undergraduate course in Physiotherapy at Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences. She obtained a master of Physiotherapy at DY Patil University. The actress also studied at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

When is Sakshi Vaidya’s birthday?

Sakshi Vaidya’s date of birth is 19 June 1999. The actress is 42 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Sakshi is a licensed medical practitioner and was once a physiotherapist intern at Vidharbh Cricket Association Nagpur. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a fashion model in Mumbai, India and worked with multiple companies promoting their brands. She also shares her captivating modelling shots on Instagram, where she boasts 845 thousand followers as of writing.

The model has also appeared in Badshah’s music video Gone Girl. She is a budding actress in Bollywood and has been featured in a few films. According to IMDb, Sakshi Vaidya’s movies include Agent and Gandeevadhari Arjuna. She is set to appear in yet-to-be-released movies Cheetila Chinni, Inverse, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Does Sakshi Vaidya have a boyfriend?

The Gandeevadhari Arjuna actress has remained mum about her love life. Therefore, she is presumably single.

Sakshi Vaidya’s height and weight

The Indian model is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are approximately 35-27-36 inches (89-69-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Sakshi Vaidya

What is Sakshi Vaidya’s age? Her age is 24 years as of 2023. She was born on 19 June 1999. What is Sakshi Vaidya’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Gemini. What is Sakshi Vaidya’s nationality? She is an Indian national. Where does Sakshi Vaidya’s family reside? Her family reportedly lives in Mumbai, India. What is Sakshi Vaidya famous for? She is best recognised as a Bollywood actress and model. Is Sakshi Vaidya dating anyone? The actress and model seemingly doesn't have a boyfriend. How tall is Sakshi Vaidya? She stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Sakshi Vaidya is an up-and-coming actress in Bollywood. She has been featured in a few movies and is set to appear in some that are yet to be released. She also has a thriving modelling career as seen from Instagram.

