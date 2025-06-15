Helicopter Carrying Hindu Pilgrims Crashes, Killing Seven People
A helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims has crashed in India, killing seven people on board.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
The accident happened within minutes of the helicopter taking off, officials said, on what should have been a 10-minute flight.
The incident occurred in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. The helicopter was flying to Guptkashi, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage site in the Himalayas, from Kedarnath temple town.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.