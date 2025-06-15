Helicopter Carrying Hindu Pilgrims Crashes, Killing Seven People

A helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims has crashed in India, killing seven people on board.

The accident happened within minutes of the helicopter taking off, officials said, on what should have been a 10-minute flight.

The incident occurred in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. The helicopter was flying to Guptkashi, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage site in the Himalayas, from Kedarnath temple town.

