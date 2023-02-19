75+ great wedding wishes for a friend to write in your card

Your friend's wedding day is one of the most important days of their life, and it's only natural that you send them your best wishes. Whether you are a wordsmith or not, a collection of great wedding wishes for a friend to write on your card will help you express your feelings perfectly.

As your friend ties the knot, it's time to put your best pen forward and craft the perfect wedding wishes that express your love and support. If you are struggling to find the right words, below is a list of great wedding wishes for a friend to use.

Great wedding wishes for a friend

A wedding is a special occasion calling for heartfelt congratulations and love. If you're looking for inspiration on what to write on your friend's wedding card, look at these wedding wishes for a best friend listed below.

Warmest wishes on your special day. Cheers to you both.

Cheers to love, friendship, and double dates. Best wishes for your beautiful marriage.

Congratulations on your wedding day! Wishing you a lifetime of love, joy, and peace.

Congratulations on finding your forever love. May your marriage be filled with joy and laughter.

I am so happy to see the two of you tying the knot. May your love story be a fairytale that never ends.

Congratulations on your wedding! May your life together be full of love, laughter, and adventure.

May the love you share today grow stronger as you grow old together. Congratulations on your wedding!

So happy to support you on one of the best days of your life. Wishing you both all the love and happiness in the world.

Out of all the memories we've shared together, today certainly tops the list. Best wishes, love you both.

May your love for each other be as strong as the mountains and as deep as the oceans. Congratulations on your wedding!

May you bring each other as much happiness and friendship as you've brought me. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Wishing you the very best on your wedding day, your honeymoon, and all the happy years to come. Congratulations.

We've grown up together and seen so many phases of life. I knew you would find your soul mate one day, and I am thrilled to watch you marry today.

Thank you so much for inviting me to share this special day with you and your loved ones. All my best wishes to you both.

So happy to share this start of your wonderful journey with you both as you build your new lives together. May your beautiful marriage be full of everlasting joy.

My dearest friend, I couldn't be happier for you and your partner as you embark on this beautiful journey together. May your love continue to blossom, and your bond grow stronger daily. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.

Congratulations on your wedding day! May your marriage be filled with endless laughter, joy, and love. Here's to a future filled with nothing but happiness and bliss.

To my amazing friend, I am honoured to witness your special day and celebrate your love story. May your marriage be filled with all the little things that make life worth living, and may you always find joy in each other's company.

As you exchange your vows today, I want you to know how much I admire your love for each other. You are a perfect match, and I have no doubt that your marriage will be filled with endless love, respect, and understanding. Congratulations!

Best friend getting married quotes

When writing a wedding card for a friend, it's important to balance sincerity and humour. If you need help figuring out where to start, check out these quotes for best friend wedding that will make them smile and feel loved.

Congratulations on your special day! May your marriage be filled with all life's joys and blessings.

May your marriage be blessed with love, laughter, and understanding, and may you continue to grow together in your life journey.

May your love continue to grow and blossom with each passing year. Congratulations on your wedding day!

I've seen how you two look at each other – it's intense, and I wish it stays that way forever and ever, my dearest friends.

Warmest wishes to both of you! Many congratulations on the next chapter of your life!

Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Congratulations on your wedding, and best wishes for a wonderful future together.

May your love be as sweet as your wedding cake and as strong as your wedding vows. Congratulations on your wedding!

May your marriage be blessed with love, laughter, and a lifetime of happiness. Congratulations on your wedding day!

Congratulations on your wedding day! May your love for each other be as deep as the ocean and as strong as the mountains.

Even when the seas of life are rough, may your enduring love for each other help you sail through. Big congrats!

May your love for each other never fade, and your bond grows stronger with each passing year. Congratulations on your wedding!

Congratulations on finding your soulmate and best friend. May your marriage be full of love and laughter.

Warmest wishes on your big day and as you start a new chapter of life and love together. May Allah grant you wisdom, blessings, and happiness.

Best wishes, my dearest friend! I'm glad that you two found each other. You are an inspiration to the people around you! May your happiness last forever!

Hold hands as much as you can, and don't forget to plan date nights. That's the key to keeping the romance alive.

Dearest friend, I am delighted at the news of your wedding! Congratulations as you embark on a new journey in your life. I wish you a happy married life!

Being married is like going through the seasons. Every day is different, but you enjoy them all because they are filled with love. May your life be filled with immense love and happiness!!

Congratulations on your marriage! I wish you a happy day and an entire life full of fun and enjoyment! My heartfelt congratulations, my dear friend.

The two of you are a blessing not only to each other but to all those around you. Your love ripples out into the world and inspires your friends, family, and community. We are so happy for you and look forward to watching you grow in love as a couple.

Adorable wedding quotes for best friend

As you prepare to celebrate your friend's wedding, remember to take a moment to write a thoughtful message on their card. You can use these best friend's wedding quotes below.

An amazing new chapter has begun. May you two always stay together in love.

May God grant you blessings of untold happiness and joy. May you love each other and cherish one another forever.

May your love story be a beautiful one that lasts a lifetime. Congratulations on your wedding!

Congratulations to the happy couple! I wish you all the happiness your hearts could ever dream of!

I can't think of two people who deserve true love and happiness more than you. Congrats to you on your special day!

Wishing you a glorious ceremony with an abundance of wonderful memories to follow! Congratulations to you both for finding your life partners on this happy day.

Congratulations on the start of something amazing! Much love, joy, success, health, and happiness on this happy occasion!

May you bring each other as much happiness as your friendship has brought to my life and more!

Warmest congratulations to a very special pair who have found their dearest moments in the happy life they share!

My best wishes to you on your wedding day, my dear friends. I hope not only for a great day, but your life will be filled with love and unending joy.

Congratulations on your wedding day! May your marriage be filled with love, peace, and happiness.

May your marriage be as beautiful as your wedding day. Congratulations and best wishes for a wonderful future.

Congratulations on your special day! May your love for each other continue to grow stronger with each passing day.

I couldn't be happier for you, my darling friend. You deserve every happiness and a lifetime of blessings.

Watching you meet, fall in love with, and now marry your perfect person has been one of the greatest blessings of our friendship.

On your special day, I wish you all the happiness in the world. May your love story be a beautiful one, filled with cherished memories, unbreakable bonds, and a lifetime of love and devotion

I am overjoyed to witness the start of your journey together. May your marriage be filled with love, laughter, and adventure, and you always find strength in each other's love.

Today, as you both become one, I am reminded of how beautiful love can be. May your marriage be filled with joy, happiness, and the purest form of love that knows no bounds.

Blessing to the happy couple! The beautiful blooming love between our two dear friends on a special day becomes a lifetime commitment.

Best friend's wedding quotes

It's not every day that your friend gets married, so when they do, you want to ensure your wedding wishes stand out. Here are great wedding quotes for friends you can use.

May your love for each other continue to grow stronger with each passing year.

I hope you grow closer and your love grows stronger. Happy wedding!

You may be married, but you don't need to be mature! Happy married life!

May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years.

Best wishes for your marriage; I wish you a life filled with eternal love and joy with your significant other

As you step into a new life as a new couple, you become a treasure to our community and the world.

Let love be the focal point of your daily life. May you find hope, peace and faith in each other's arms.

There is one priceless thing you can give each other: love. Everything will be fine as long as you keep it in your heart. So may your love for each other last forever! 23. Congratulations on your nuptials!

You were truly meant to be together. I couldn't be happier for you as I watch you say, "I do." Best wishes on your marriage!

Congratulations on your wedding and the beginning of a life you have always dreamed of! May your life be filled with countless moments and happy memories you'll cherish forever.

Finding a person you can share your heart with is true of friendship and is true of marriage. May your wedding day and your life together be abundantly blessed.

I can't believe you're getting married! We've spoken about and dreamt about this day together as friends, and now I get to see it come true for my very best friend.

Thank you for sharing your heart with me as a best friend. I know today you marry a different kind of best friend, your forever person, and I want to wish you happiness.

Friendships and marriage are very similar – they are both the definition of true love. Thank you, my dear best friend, for sharing life with me and for all our memories. Wishing you the most amazing wedding day.

You look stunning today, my dear friend. I can't help but admire it! May you always be this beautiful and happy! I wish you the best of luck with your wedding!

Today marks the start of a new and exciting chapter in your life. May you two remain in love for the rest of your lives.

Wishing you a spectacular ceremony and a lifetime of beautiful memories! Congratulations on finding your life partners on this happy day.

When you two are knotted as one, both families and friends share in the oneness of their marital union; may this marriage be a bridge to usher happiness, peace and prosperity.

May the love that ushered you two together solidify your love for the rest of your lives. Dear friends, May you grow old together and enjoy each other's long and happy company.

Writing a wedding card for a friend can be daunting, but it's an opportunity to express your love, joy, and support for the happy couple. The right words can make a huge impact on their special day, and the above collection of wedding wishes for a friend will give you the inspiration you need to write the perfect message.

