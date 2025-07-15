Oil marketing company, NIPCO, has unveiled plans to deepen compressed natural gas (CNG) infrastructure nationwide

NIPCO boss, Suresh Kumar, disclosed at the firm's AGM in Abuja that NIPCO identified autogas potential over 10 years ago

He disclosed that the company is aligning itself with the Nigerian government's plans to pivot to CNG

NIPCO, the oil marketing company, is increasing its investment in compressed natural gas (CNG) infrastructure to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on petrol and support cleaner energy.

NIPCO’s managing director, Suresh Kumar, disclosed at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja that the firm recognised the potential of gas as an auto fuel 15 years ago and is now deepening its investment.

NIPCO to deploy CNG infrastructure nationwide

Kumar said NIPCO is ready to increase its investment in CNG infrastructure nationwide as its commitment to sustainability and reducing dependence on fuels.

He disclosed that the firm’s partnership with the Nigerian government would boost the rollout of CNG nationwide and allow more vehicle owners, drivers, and industrial users to benefit from the economic and environmental gains of gas use.

According to Kumar, the firm’s focus on CNG aligns with the policy of the Nigerian government and would contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

“NIPCO’s efforts in promoting CNG will contribute to a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future,” he said.

How did NIPCO achieve its vision?

Punch reports that the NIPCO boss praised the company’s workforce for being instrumental in driving the company’s growth

He stated that its staff has shown dedication and perseverance in driving the firm’s growth trajectory.

Regarding NIPCO’s outlook, Kumar said there are plans to optimise its processes, boost internal controls, and raise brand visibility, while continuing its investments in the downstream sector.

NIPCO to partner NNPC on CNG adoption

“We are committed to sustainability and social responsibility. NIPCO PLC is poised to play a leading role in Nigeria’s energy revolution,” he maintained.

The NIPC MD stated that by exploiting its CNG infrastructure, the oil firm was prioritising profitability and long-term environmental impact.

20,000 vehicles to benefit from the partnership

Currently, the oil company has about 15 autoCNG stations nationwide and is partnering with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to build 35 new CNG stations.

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that this strategic expansion is set to significantly boost the use of CNG as an alternative auto fuel, aiming to serve over 200,000 vehicles daily.

The company formed a strategic partnership between its subsidiary, NIPCO Gas Limited, and the NNPCL to address the infrastructure gaps in utilising natural gas as a vehicle fuel.

Kumar announced in Abuja, saying that 35 CNG stations will be launched by the end of 2024 as part of the project's second phase, with a focus on improving inter-city transportation.

He emphasised that the partnership's main objective is to expand the current CNG infrastructure, increasing accessibility and encouraging the use of this affordable and eco-friendly fuel for buses, cars, and Keke Napeps.

NNPC opens new filling stations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC has announced that it is adding more CNG stations in Abuja, Ibadan, and Abeokuta, thereby increasing access to clean energy across the country.

With an emphasis on Lagos and Abuja, NNPCL is expanding its network of CNG fueling stations across Nigeria.

These stations are part of a broader effort to promote the use of CNG as a cheaper and greener alternative to conventional fuels like gasoline.

