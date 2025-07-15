A heartwarming video trending on social media shows a man and his wife rejoicing on their wedding day

In the video, the man was seen giving a special gift to his bride, who was also overwhelmed with joy

The excited groom paid off all the loans his bride took while attending medical school, as a wedding gift

A man has paid off the loan his wife took when she was going to medical school.

The lady got to know about the positive development on their wedding day.

The groom surprised his bride by paying off her medical school loans. Photo credit: TikTok/eventsbyfunmilola.

Source: TikTok

In a video trending on social media, the man was seen presenting the 'certificate of loan clearance' to his wife.

In the heartwarming clip posted by @nigerianweddingsamerica, the man lifted up the sign, indicating that his wife was not owing again.

The dummy cheque had the inscription:

"Paid in full, medical school loans."

When she saw it, the wife, identified as Jorona Ireoluwa, was full of joy as she smiled excitedly, knowing that her husband had her covered.

The video is captioned:

"Now this is how you surprise your bride! Yes!"

The lady incurred loans while going to medical school but her husband has paid them off. Photo credit: TikTok: eventsbyfunmilola.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as groomd gives bride special gift

@maintishe said:

"This my type, it’s not even about the money but the intentionality."

@corriqjnz7w said:

"The stress he unburdened her omg."

@estherolowoloba said:

"Entering marriage without debt. Love it. Two have become one."

@Okudo Stephanie said:

"I hope those that are kneeling to collect ring from a man can see this?"

@Funmilola said:

"May this kind of love ATTACK me from all angles."

@Ann Leki said:

"May this love find me. I'll die for you of you pay off my mortgage."

@Mclovin_Bimmerz said:

"Meanwhile, my boyfriend got mad I asked for grocery money for OUR apartment... What was your prayer?"

@toms_aj1 said:

"Tell me why she won’t be super respectful and subsmissive to the man. That’s what you call a husband."

@Pretty said:

"Why is no one mentioning the fact that she is in medical school. They both won and he looks so proud of her."

@Shaiba said:

"This is so beautiful bc it’s more meaningful than just money, he took a major burden off her back and supports her career ambitions, may Allah ﷻ bless their union immensely!!!!"

@Obianuju Okonkwo said:

"He said just a fraction of the bride price. Clock it! She is worth more than just paying for her school fees."

@ARIEL'S LIFE said:

"My husband paid off one of my student loans/debt so I can get my transcript and continue education elsewhere. I'm forever grateful."

Man graduates from law school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man became popular on social media due to the academic laurels he won both at university and law school.

The man, Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja, shared his academic success story on X where it went viral and attracted a lot of praise.

The man won at least 18 academic awards at the Nile University of Nigeria and the Nigerian Law School.

