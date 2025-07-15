May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has shared an update on the co-parenting arrangement between Yul Edochie and May

He noted that the estranged couple is already co-parenting, as Yul is paying school fees and providing other support for his children with May

Ugwuonye averred that both parents must cooperate effectively to achieve good co-parenting, stressing that, regardless of public outcry, the law must stand

Emeka Ugwuonye, the lawyer of May Edochie, used his Instagram page to clarify the co-parenting relationship between his client and her estranged husband, Yul Edochie.

In a post made on Monday, July 14, he explained that since they share children, co-parenting is not only expected but required.

He noted that the current arrangement already reflects this, with Yul contributing financially and maintaining full access to the children.

Ugwuonye emphasised that co-parenting can only work when both parents cooperate, which means some form of communication must exist between them.

He pointed out that many people reacting online lack a proper understanding of what co-parenting entails, stressing that both parties have no legal choice but to co-parent because of their shared parental responsibilities.

Addressing confusion surrounding Judy Austin, Yul’s partner, Ugwuonye clarified that she currently has no legal relationship with May’s children. As such, there is no legal or personal expectation for any interaction or cooperation between May and Judy.

He added that unless Judy becomes legally married to Yul, she cannot be regarded as a stepmother or have any parental role in the lives of the children.

Ugwuonye concluded his explanation by asserting that the law governs these matters, not public opinion.

In his words:

"Yes, May and Yul have children together. They will co-parent. Why is that driving anybody crazy?

In fact, Yul and May are already co-parenting. It is the only way it can work. Yul is contributing to school fees and support, and he has unfettered access to the kids. That is the meaning of co-parenting. To co-parent, the parents must cooperate for that purpose. If they are not on talking terms, they cannot co-parent effectively. Because many of the supporters on both sides are ignorant, they don't understand. Both May and Yul have no choice over the matter: they have to co-parent.

Now, as for Judy, she is not yet in any legal relationship with May's children. There is no basis for any cooperation between May and Judy. I couldn't have said anything to the contrary.

However, if Judy eventually gets married to Yul, that will make her a stepmother to May's children with Yul.

You can display whatever ignorance is in your head. The fact is the fact, and the law is the law."

Refer to the post below:

Rita Edochie blasts critics on behalf of May

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie clapped at naysayers demanding that May drop Yul Edochie's name.

In response, she strongly averred that May Edochie would not drop the name, adding that they can't change it or force a change, as they didn't give her the name.

She stated that even after divorce, May would still bear Yul's name.

