Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday evening, July 15, said no issues have been resolved with Chinedu Christian Okeke.

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB had accused Okeke, the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) top scorer, of manipulating his identity.

JAMB denies resolving issues with controversial UTME top scorer

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s spokesperson, said Okeke, currently a 400-level medicine and surgery student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), gained admission in 2021 while claiming to be from Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos state.

JAMB stated that Okeke’s national identification number (NIN) records from 2021 confirm his Lagos origin.

The board questioned why a 400-level medical student would seek to study mechanical engineering in 2025, especially with “inconsistencies in his claims".

JAMB issues caution over Chinedu Okeke matter

Amid the controversy, fresh claims emerged that the issues concerning Okeke have been resolved. However, JAMB, through a statement on Tuesday, July 15, shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, described it as "malicious falsehood".

It said:

"We are alarmed by the lengths to which some individuals will go to gain attention on social media. Does character mean nothing to people anymore? This will be the last time that we will be reacting to this type of falsehood, we have had enough and we won’t allow anybody thrive on our shoulders."

Furthermore, JAMB maintained that it is a statutory body and not a political party.

JAMB said:

"We won’t sit idly by while some individuals use our platform to play sectional politics as well as draw social media traffic.

"One of the reasons for which the Board was established is to checkmate multiple admissions in tertiary institutions in Nigeria. In a limited quota system, a candidate cannot be running two programmes concurrently where others struggle to secure one."

JAMB insisted that no satisfactory explanation has been provided regarding why Okeke claimed Lagos in 2021 and Anambra state in 2025, nor has he clarified that he is no longer a medical student of UNN.

It reiterated its commitment to transparency, promising not to sweep the issue under the carpet.

JAMB's UTME 2025 top scorers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced the top scorers in the UTME 2025.

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said Okeke, from Anambra state, polled the highest scores with 375 out of a maximum score of 400.

According to the JAMB boss, the second top scorer is Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe state, who polled 374.

