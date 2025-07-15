Nigerian actress Judy Austin’s estranged husband Mr Obasi Emmanuel made waes online as he made a public outcry

The businssman in a recent video mentioned that he wasn’t sure that his children with the actress are still alive

Mr Obasi compmained bitterly how difcult it is for him to move on without his kids as begged Nigerians and Internet activist Verydarkma help him

Mr Obasi Emmanuel, the ex-husband of Nigerian actress Judy Austin, has urgently begged for assistance over the well-being of his children with the movie star.

In a recent video, the businessman stated that he is unsure whether the children they had together are still alive because Judy does not publish them online.

Judy Austin’s ex-husband claims actress tried to kill him. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Mr Obasi also disclosed that he hasn't seen his two children in ten years. According to him, Yul Edochie's second wife attempted to kill him at some point during their relationship.

The beleaguered asked Nigerians and enlisted the assistance of Internet activist Verydarkman to help him find his children.

Mr. Obasi stated that he is attempting to move on with his life but is unable to do so due to his children.

Watch him talk below:

Nigerians react to Mr Obasi’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joyaustin4743 said:

"No wonder Yul is a price and trophy for that woman. Interesting "

real_esther_gold_ said:

"Yul's and Judy are very weckeeeed souls."

ouchcleo said:

"Good he is speaking up. They should grant him access to see he kids. Since she has decided to be with yul, let her grant him access to his kids. It's how she is busy posting her kids with yul and never post her first offspring."

enkaylaw said:

"Mr Man take legal steps and stop coming to social media, nobody here will help you. How can you not hear from you kids for ten years and you are here."

ifeomamaryjane said:

"She even said let her pray for all her children,but she never mentioned the children she had with Obasi, rather she mentioned Yul and Queen Mays children,but omitted Obasi children."

kate.cc.50 said:

"Nigerian men won't see this........may many men suffer what Mr obasi has been suffering in the hands of Judy. ...those men that supported Judy and yul , may ina wife abandoned una and marry another and also take una children from una amen."

ella_elle111 said:

"Instead of men to support him to see he's children, they're here asking stupid questions."

datsalesman said:

"Waawu! If this is real, dem suppose call Judy to order asap following both legal and cultural procedures."

bukka_vee said:

"Make una give this man e children Abeg because his not a celebrity 😢uncle yul."

manifoldchocolateng said:

"You waited till she became popular to request for your own kids? Interesting! So there are no authorities to report to if you wanted access to the kids??? Hmmm, a responsible parent would have been in touch with his kids regularly... Not waiting for his wife to hit limelight before worrying about the poor kids, hiss."

Judy Austin’s ex-husband drags her on social media. Credit: @judaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin flaunts car gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin shared a heartwarming video showing the car gift her son, Star Dike, received from his aunt.

The gift comes just six months after the same aunt gave the young boy a Range Rover.

In the video, the woman, who had a baby a few weeks ago, unboxes the new Mercedes-Benz, which features the personalized plate number "Star Dike."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng