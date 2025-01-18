A man, who claims he resides close to the house of gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has faulted the media statements of Salome Adaidu's family

According to the man, he had seen Salome with the gospel singer not less than six times and accused the deceased's family of telling lies

He disputed some of the things in the media about the gospel singer and claimed some parts of the victim were missing

An unidentified man has disputed some of Salome Eleojo Adaidu's family's claims and those of gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

The man, who claims he lives close to the gospel singer, faulted Salome's family and relatives for being calm and collected while addressing the media on her tragic death.

The man said some parts of the victim, Salome Adaidu, were missing. Photo Credit: Salome Adaidu, Kelly Hassino

Source: Facebook

Man claims Salome and Oluwatimileyin were together

In a video shared on Facebook by Kelly Hassino, the man said Salome and the gospel singer had been seen in the area together about six times and do patronise a particular joint he refrained from naming.

The man, who spoke in Pidgin and switched to English at intervals, stated:

"...Because for the area, we don see the guy with the girl nothing less than six times. You understand.

"Them get one joint wey I no go call the name where them dey go sit down dey chill. Very close to their house.

"We also get the place where the guy dey work, you understand, which I will not mention name wey dey don go there more than three times...They are actually together..."

While accusing Salome's family of lying about her relationship with the gospel singer, he further described the accused killer's personality.

"But I know they have been dating. We know the guy (the gospel singer) as someone who does not relate to anybody at all.

"Na someone wey dey like do him things on him own. Him no dey talk to anybody, him no dey sit down with anybody at all, apart from one or two few girls wey be say you go see them today, you no go see them tomorrow. And something like that..."

He added that contrary to the gospel singer's claim, he was apprehended and did not submit himself to the police.

While advocating for jungle justice, the man claimed some parts of the deceased were missing. He said the suspect had removed her bones and her mammary glands, adding that he had consumed her intestines.

He stated questions the media and other people of interest should be asking the gospel singer.

"The question we should be asking is, who are you selling this thing to?

"Who introduced you to this?

"And why are you doing this?"

Gospel singer Oluwatimileyin's alleged act sparks outrage

Simon Jackson Udo said:

"They won't ask the right questions because it will lead to powers beyond their control.

"Capital punishment should not be the option in a country with an unreasonable justice system.

"Too many innocent souls will die innocently before the truth is uncovered.

"The rich and super rich will still bypass the process."

Victoria Breakthrough said:

"If you are not lying call the drinking joint name and the place the guy is working so that we will go and investigate."

Pauline Anya Linus said:

"The moment I watched the butchered and well arranged body parts, I just knew he was a cannibal and definitely has people who do such!

"That girl is possibly one of his victims from online relationships not really one he had a relationship with for over a year as he had alleged. May God expose More sha."

Eke Kenneth Jideofor said:

"Cooked intestine?

"Omo some people are not human being again o.

"They just wear clothes but ain't human."

Abuja-Pulse247 said:

"Who introduced him to this?

"Who are you selling the body parts to?

"Why are you doing this?

"How long have you been doing this?

"Where are some of your accomplices?"

Blunt Ace Okemiri said:

"They can’t ask him certain questions because many big and rich men are into these things too."

Mercy Monday said:

"When I watched the video of the uncle & sister talking I was asking myself if they are really related…I can’t maintain my steeze in this situation o no vex."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Source: Legit.ng