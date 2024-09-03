100+ acts of service examples: The love language explained
An act of service is the physical expression of a thoughtful gesture. It is one of five love languages identified by Dr. Gary Chapman, emphasizing showing love through intentional and practical actions to make your partner’s life easier. Knowing your love language can help you find or build better relationships. Discover some acts of service examples in this post.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- What do acts of service mean?
- What are acts of service?
- What is the difference between gift-giving and acts of service?
- How do you show acts of service in a long-distance relationship?
- What are the five love languages?
- Do love languages apply to friendships?
Acts of service require understanding your partner’s needs and preferences and appreciating their love language, whether it involves picking up dry cleaning, grocery shopping, or performing other household chores. Identifying your love languages and those of your partner can be a great way to create meaningful connections between you. Below are examples of what different acts of service can look like.
What do acts of service mean?
There are five love languages, first introduced in 1992 by marriage counsellor Dr Gary Chapman in his book The 5 Love Languages. They include words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service, and physical touch. Each of these languages communicates and allows people to express love in their own unique way.
For people who love with acts of service, love is not felt as much with abstract words and intention as it is with visible action and follow-through. The acts of service in love language focus on showing your partner you care about their happiness through your actions, whether big or small.
Acts of service examples
Not everyone communicates love in the same way, and likewise, people have different ways they prefer to receive love. If your partner’s love language is acts of service, they might feel most loved when you perform practical tasks for them. Below are some acts of service examples and ideas to help you show your partner just how much they mean to you.
Home and comfort acts
Performing these acts of service to your partner shows how much you care about them, how you appreciate them, and how you want to connect with them.
- Cooking a favourite meal for your partner
- Cleaning the house without being asked
- Doing the dishes after a meal
- Making the bed each morning
- Decorating their room to personalise and uplift their space
- Doing the laundry and folding clothes
- Vacuuming the entire house
- Dusting and polishing furniture
- Organising the closet or pantry
- Setting up a home theatre for a cosy movie night
- Taking out the trash regularly
- Running a warm bath for your partner
- Watering plants and taking care of the garden
- Setting up a cosy space with candles and music
- Fixing something broken around the house
- Mowing the lawn and maintaining the yard
- Restocking household items before they run out
- Setting up their favourite movie or show for a relaxing night
- Handling the morning routine so they can sleep in
- Cooking dinner or meal prepping for the week
- Have dinner ready when they get home
- Do their least favourite chore for them
- Helping with daily routines
- Warming up their car on a cold morning
- Picking up groceries on the way home
- Dropping off or picking up dry cleaning
- Preparing their coffee or tea in the morning
- Making sure their favourite snack is stocked
Convenience and time-saving acts
Even if your partner prefers another love language, these acts of service examples can be beneficial for every healthy relationship. They can save your partner time or make their life more convenient.
- Running errands like grocery shopping
- Filling up their gas tank or charging their car
- Planning future events to save them time
- Taking over some of the daily responsibilities when they are particularly busy
- Assisting with work or personal projects
- Packing their lunch for work
- Booking tickets to their favourite concert or show
- Handling administrative tasks or appointments
- Walking the dog when they are busy
- Dropping off or picking up the kids from school
- Getting the car serviced without being asked
- Managing appointments or errands
- Taking care of home repairs that need attention
- Booking travel arrangements for an upcoming trip
- Organising their documents or important papers
- Setting up their workspace with everything they need
- Handling tech issues or troubleshooting problems
- Organising their schedule or planner
- Helping with kids' homework or bedtime routines
- Filling up the gas tank before a long trip
- Offering to help with a project they are stressed about
- Helping them study or prepare for an important event
- Walking the dog when they are too tired
- Return their overdue library books
Health and well-being acts
Check out these examples of acts of service that show you care about your partner’s health and well-being.
- Preparing healthy meals or snacks
- Encouraging exercise by planning a walk or workout together
- Booking a massage or spa appointment
- Bringing them water or tea while they work
- Taking care of them when they are sick
- Massaging their shoulders after a long day
- Refilling their prescriptions or picking up medicine
- Running a relaxing bath with essential oils
- Make your significant other’s favourite dinner
- Preparing their vitamins or medication
- Getting up early to make them breakfast
- Booking a doctor’s appointment or making necessary calls
- Buying fresh flowers to brighten their day
- Offer them a back rub
- Taking over their responsibilities when they are overwhelmed
- Creating a stress-free environment by taking over responsibilities
- Listening actively when they need to talk
- Helping them meditate or practice mindfulness
- Organising a wellness day with yoga or relaxation activities
- Encouraging good sleep by setting up a restful bedtime routine
- Planning a healthy picnic in the park
- Bringing them a snack while they are working late
- Bringing them a warm blanket while they relax
- Washing their favourite shirt so it's ready to wear
- Taking care of dinner plans when they are tired
- Nurse them back to health when they are feeling sick
- Sending flowers or a gift when they are feeling down
- Planning a weekend getaway to relax and recharge
Acts of service for special occasions
Special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries present ideal opportunities to convey your love through acts of service. These are some thoughtful examples of acts of service for special occasions you can use to show your love for your partner.
- Planning a surprise date night
- Organising a birthday party or celebration
- Setting up a romantic dinner at home
- Decorating the house for a holiday or special event
- Buying and wrapping gifts for a special occasion
- Arranging a weekend getaway
- Organising a surprise gathering with their friends
- Arranging a special celebration for their birthday or anniversary
- Preparing breakfast in bed on their birthday or anniversary
- Writing a heartfelt note and leaving it somewhere special
- Booking a reservation at their favourite restaurant
- Creating a photo album or memory book
- Making a playlist of their favourite songs for a road trip
- Surprising them with a day off and planning activities
- Organising a special family gathering
- Creating a custom gift basket with their favourite items
- Planning an outdoor adventure like hiking or camping
- Surprise them at work with their favourite coffee drink
- Leaving a love note in their bag or car
- Arranging a surprise date night
- Make a special dessert
- Surprise them with their favourite treat
- Setting up their hobby space so they can enjoy it
- Running a bath with candles and soothing music
What are acts of service?
Acts of service involve doing activities that make life easier or more enjoyable for the other person, such as cleaning the house unprompted, washing their car, doing grocery shopping and other household chores.
What is the difference between gift-giving and acts of service?
Gift-giving involves giving tangible items as tokens of love, focusing on the thought behind the gift. Acts of service involve doing helpful tasks for someone and showing love through actions rather than objects.
How do you show acts of service in a long-distance relationship?
You can show acts of service in long-distance relationships by surprising your partner by arranging for groceries or meals to be delivered, helping with tasks like booking appointments or managing schedules, and offering emotional support through regular check-ins or listening when they need to talk.
What are the five love languages?
The five love languages as popularised by author Gary Chapman include:
- Words of affirmation: Expressing love through spoken or written words of encouragement, appreciation, and affection.
- Acts of service: Showing love by doing helpful or thoughtful tasks to make someone’s life easier or more enjoyable.
- Receiving gifts: Giving or receiving thoughtful, meaningful gifts as a symbol of love and care.
- Quality time: Spending focused, undivided time together to build connection and intimacy.
- Physical touch: Expressing love through physical contact, such as hugging, holding hands, or cuddling.
Do love languages apply to friendships?
According to Chapman, love languages don't only apply to couples—the concept holds true for friends, siblings, parents and their children, and relationships of every kind.
These "acts of service examples" express love through practical help and support, making your partner feel valued and genuinely cared for in tangible ways.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the best good night messages for him to make him smile. Sending your boyfriend or husband a romantic good night message shows that you care about his well-being and want him to have a peaceful evening after a tiresome day.
A sincere good night text is a way of expressing your affection and love towards your partner. Make it clear how much you appreciate his existence by wishing good things for him right before he sleeps.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com