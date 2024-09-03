100+ acts of service examples: The love language explained

An act of service is the physical expression of a thoughtful gesture. It is one of five love languages identified by Dr. Gary Chapman, emphasizing showing love through intentional and practical actions to make your partner’s life easier. Knowing your love language can help you find or build better relationships. Discover some acts of service examples in this post.

An act of service is the physical expression of a thoughtful gesture. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne (modified by author)

Acts of service require understanding your partner’s needs and preferences and appreciating their love language, whether it involves picking up dry cleaning, grocery shopping, or performing other household chores. Identifying your love languages and those of your partner can be a great way to create meaningful connections between you. Below are examples of what different acts of service can look like.

What do acts of service mean?

There are five love languages, first introduced in 1992 by marriage counsellor Dr Gary Chapman in his book The 5 Love Languages. They include words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service, and physical touch. Each of these languages communicates and allows people to express love in their own unique way.

For people who love with acts of service, love is not felt as much with abstract words and intention as it is with visible action and follow-through. The acts of service in love language focus on showing your partner you care about their happiness through your actions, whether big or small.

Acts of service examples

Not everyone communicates love in the same way, and likewise, people have different ways they prefer to receive love. If your partner’s love language is acts of service, they might feel most loved when you perform practical tasks for them. Below are some acts of service examples and ideas to help you show your partner just how much they mean to you.

Home and comfort acts

Performing these acts of service to your partner shows how much you care about them, how you appreciate them, and how you want to connect with them.

If your partner’s love language is acts of service, they might feel most loved when you perform practical tasks for them. Photo: pexels.com, @andres-ayrton

Cooking a favourite meal for your partner

Cleaning the house without being asked

Doing the dishes after a meal

Making the bed each morning

Decorating their room to personalise and uplift their space

Doing the laundry and folding clothes

Vacuuming the entire house

Dusting and polishing furniture

Organising the closet or pantry

Setting up a home theatre for a cosy movie night

Taking out the trash regularly

Running a warm bath for your partner

Watering plants and taking care of the garden

Setting up a cosy space with candles and music

Fixing something broken around the house

Mowing the lawn and maintaining the yard

Restocking household items before they run out

Setting up their favourite movie or show for a relaxing night

Handling the morning routine so they can sleep in

Cooking dinner or meal prepping for the week

Have dinner ready when they get home

Do their least favourite chore for them

Helping with daily routines

Warming up their car on a cold morning

Picking up groceries on the way home

Dropping off or picking up dry cleaning

Preparing their coffee or tea in the morning

Making sure their favourite snack is stocked

Convenience and time-saving acts

Acts of service can be beneficial for every healthy relationship. Photo: pexels.com, @jasminecarter

Even if your partner prefers another love language, these acts of service examples can be beneficial for every healthy relationship. They can save your partner time or make their life more convenient.

Running errands like grocery shopping

Filling up their gas tank or charging their car

Planning future events to save them time

Taking over some of the daily responsibilities when they are particularly busy

Assisting with work or personal projects

Packing their lunch for work

Booking tickets to their favourite concert or show

Handling administrative tasks or appointments

Walking the dog when they are busy

Dropping off or picking up the kids from school

Getting the car serviced without being asked

Managing appointments or errands

Taking care of home repairs that need attention

Booking travel arrangements for an upcoming trip

Organising their documents or important papers

Setting up their workspace with everything they need

Handling tech issues or troubleshooting problems

Organising their schedule or planner

Helping with kids' homework or bedtime routines

Filling up the gas tank before a long trip

Offering to help with a project they are stressed about

Helping them study or prepare for an important event

Walking the dog when they are too tired

Return their overdue library books

Health and well-being acts

Check out these examples of acts of service that show you care about your partner’s health and well-being.

Acts of service involve doing activities that make life easier or more enjoyable for the other person. Photo: pexels.com, @elsimage

Preparing healthy meals or snacks

Encouraging exercise by planning a walk or workout together

Booking a massage or spa appointment

Bringing them water or tea while they work

Taking care of them when they are sick

Massaging their shoulders after a long day

Refilling their prescriptions or picking up medicine

Running a relaxing bath with essential oils

Make your significant other’s favourite dinner

Preparing their vitamins or medication

Getting up early to make them breakfast

Booking a doctor’s appointment or making necessary calls

Buying fresh flowers to brighten their day

Offer them a back rub

Taking over their responsibilities when they are overwhelmed

Creating a stress-free environment by taking over responsibilities

Listening actively when they need to talk

Helping them meditate or practice mindfulness

Organising a wellness day with yoga or relaxation activities

Encouraging good sleep by setting up a restful bedtime routine

Planning a healthy picnic in the park

Bringing them a snack while they are working late

Bringing them a warm blanket while they relax

Washing their favourite shirt so it's ready to wear

Taking care of dinner plans when they are tired

Nurse them back to health when they are feeling sick

Sending flowers or a gift when they are feeling down

Planning a weekend getaway to relax and recharge

Acts of service for special occasions

Special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries present ideal opportunities to convey your love through acts of service. These are some thoughtful examples of acts of service for special occasions you can use to show your love for your partner.

Preparing a homemade meal for a loved one’s special day shows thoughtfulness and effort, making them feel cherished and valued. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Planning a surprise date night

Organising a birthday party or celebration

Setting up a romantic dinner at home

Decorating the house for a holiday or special event

Buying and wrapping gifts for a special occasion

Arranging a weekend getaway

Organising a surprise gathering with their friends

Arranging a special celebration for their birthday or anniversary

Preparing breakfast in bed on their birthday or anniversary

Writing a heartfelt note and leaving it somewhere special

Booking a reservation at their favourite restaurant

Creating a photo album or memory book

Making a playlist of their favourite songs for a road trip

Surprising them with a day off and planning activities

Organising a special family gathering

Creating a custom gift basket with their favourite items

Planning an outdoor adventure like hiking or camping

Surprise them at work with their favourite coffee drink

Leaving a love note in their bag or car

Arranging a surprise date night

Make a special dessert

Surprise them with their favourite treat

Setting up their hobby space so they can enjoy it

Running a bath with candles and soothing music

What are acts of service?

Acts of service involve doing activities that make life easier or more enjoyable for the other person, such as cleaning the house unprompted, washing their car, doing grocery shopping and other household chores.

What is the difference between gift-giving and acts of service?

Gift-giving involves giving tangible items as tokens of love, focusing on the thought behind the gift. Acts of service involve doing helpful tasks for someone and showing love through actions rather than objects.

How do you show acts of service in a long-distance relationship?

You can show acts of service in long-distance relationships by surprising your partner by arranging for groceries or meals to be delivered, helping with tasks like booking appointments or managing schedules, and offering emotional support through regular check-ins or listening when they need to talk.

What are the five love languages?

The five love languages as popularised by author Gary Chapman include:

Words of affirmation : Expressing love through spoken or written words of encouragement, appreciation, and affection.

: Expressing love through spoken or written words of encouragement, appreciation, and affection. Acts of service : Showing love by doing helpful or thoughtful tasks to make someone’s life easier or more enjoyable.

: Showing love by doing helpful or thoughtful tasks to make someone’s life easier or more enjoyable. Receiving gifts : Giving or receiving thoughtful, meaningful gifts as a symbol of love and care.

: Giving or receiving thoughtful, meaningful gifts as a symbol of love and care. Quality time : Spending focused, undivided time together to build connection and intimacy.

: Spending focused, undivided time together to build connection and intimacy. Physical touch: Expressing love through physical contact, such as hugging, holding hands, or cuddling.

Do love languages apply to friendships?

According to Chapman, love languages don't only apply to couples—the concept holds true for friends, siblings, parents and their children, and relationships of every kind.

These "acts of service examples" express love through practical help and support, making your partner feel valued and genuinely cared for in tangible ways.

