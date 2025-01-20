Verydarkman has reacted to the quest for justice by the Mohbad's family, most especially on the part of his brother and mother

In a post on his Instagram story, he shared his observation about the two of them and asked them question

He also claimed that the singer's mother may have something which she was hiding from the public

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has continued to wade in the issue of late singer Imole Aloba, who died last year.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer's brother and his mother granted an interview to speak about what Adura, Mohbad's brother, knew about the death of his brother.

During the interview, Adura mother's mother tried to stop him from speaking, and many observed their action at the event.

Reacting to their action, VDM took to his Instagram story to share his observation about the two and what he felt about the case.

According to him, he considered Mohbad's matter and was just looking at their family and their unending display about the case.

He disclosed that Adura, the singer's brother, wanted to talk at some points, but his mother tried to shut him up.

VDM added that how can they want justice with such a behaviour publicly. He mentioned that Mohbad's mother must be aware of something.

VDM shares his take about Mohbad's mother

In the short post on his Instagram story, the self acclaimed social media police asked Mohbad's mother, who killed her son.

He insisted that she knew the person and asked her to tell the public. He also alleged that the woman has been promised something.

Recall that VDM had shared his view about Mohbad's case before.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to VDM's

Reactions have trailed the post made by VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@mojisolachic:

"Verydaftnan, I put it to you that you were promised something to scatter this case and manipulate the public. U don cast!."

@i_amneky:

"Once this one stops trending, he will find a way to use Mohbad to start trending again. Asinu!"

@fcn_homes:

"Using a deceased person’s name to trend his failed internet career. It’s all wrong."

@flakkies213:

"His this guy called Vdm cursed? Him no dey tire? Nawa o."

@omotea12:

"It’s not wumi again,it’s the mom now,ani gbogbo yin ONKR se."

@chayil_tethila:

"Very dark man was the main reason that case went zzz, what was he promised?"

@blvkcurrant.xx:

“You’re a daft boy for real, how many pikin she get? Make dem kpai that one too Abi? Omo were."

VDM speaks about fish pie guy

Legit.ng had reported that the activist VDM made a video about viral fish pie seller, Alex Evalsam and what he has been plaining for him amid allegation of being used.

In the clip, he said that he had fulfilled his promise of giving him N1 miilion, and he shared the receipt of the money sent to him.

He asked for his fans for opinion about the plan he just shared, and they all took to the comment section to react to it.

