Highlife singer Arube Otor has married three women in the same day and still planning to add more to his wives

He said he was not afraid of polygamy and was ready to satisfy them in the other room as he takes care of his diet

He also shared his plan and the number of children he will love to father before he dies

Popular Isoko highlife singer, Dr Arube Otor, better known as Isoko Fela, was happy to add three women to his growing list of wives over the weekend.

The music star, who is 53 years old, married three women on the same day in a flamboyant ceremony in Uzere, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta state.

According to him, he was planning to father 32 children before his death. He bragged that he will not die before his ambition was fulfilled.

The singer already have nine children from his first wife before going ahead to marry more women.

The marriage held at the Anglican Church Field London Base, Uzere Kingdom.

Otor speaks about polygamy

Speaking about his desire for women and children, and the fact that he loves polygamy, he noted that he was born into a polygamous family, and they shared a harmonious relationship while growing up.

He disclosed that polygamy was not a problem for him, since his father was able to maintain a healthy relationship with his wives and children.

Explaining his decision to hold a single reception for his three new wives, Otor said it was done to save cost.

He also bragged about his ability to fulfil his duties in the other room. He noted that he does not eat rice and take aphrodisiacs, which will affect his healthy life and performance with his wives. Arube also stated that his diet keeps him healthy.

In his words:

“I’ve already paid their bride prices, and we’ve been living together. The event is just a reception. Members of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria will provide music, and logistics for refreshments are finalised. It will be a big day. If there’s a dispute, I mediate in the presence of the others so everyone learn from the resolution. My wives are independent; one is a hairdresser, another a caterer, and one a trader,” he said."

Though, the entertainment industry has witnessed a few high profile wedding in the past, however, no one married more than one wife. Gospel singer Neon Adejo got married last year.

Also, Moses Bliss married his Ghanaian wife in 2024.

