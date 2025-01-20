2Baba's wife and actress Annie Idibia shared her sad experience from 2024 on a recent live show

Annie Idibia revealed she and her husband were expecting twins, but it didn't go the way they expected

Annie Idibia's revelation has since many netizens penning words of encouragement to her while others dropped diverse opinions

Annie Idibia, Nollywood actress and wife of legendary musician Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, recently opened up on her heartbreaking challenge from 2024.

Annie revealed she was pregnant with twins but lost the pregnancy.

2Baba’s Annie Idibia opens up on why 2024 was challenging for her. Credit: annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The actress, who is a mother of two, made this known while speaking on an ongoing reality TV show, Young Famous and African (YFA).

While speaking with her co-star, Quinton Masina, Annie said she wished she had shared the sad occurrence with the group.

In her words:

“You know, like, the whole of last year, even in the group, you know I wasn’t coming out enough. I was pregnant with twins."

“I wish I had someone in this group that I could actually go like, ‘I’m pregnant, we’re going to have a baby’… And then we lost that. It was hard,” Annie added.

She described 2024 as a challenging year for her and her family, opening up on the emotional toll of the experience and struggling to cope in isolation.

Watch video as Annie Idibia speaks about her pregnancy loss at Young Famours and African reality show below:

In related news, Young, Famous and African star Zari Hassan lambasted Annie Idibia over marriage to the Nigerian music star.

The drama started after Annie made several side comments about Zari’s marriage to a younger man and their wedding, claiming that the Ugandan socialite was her fan because she copied her wedding-renewal ceremony.

Mixed reactions trail Anni Idibia's confession

Annie Idbia's revelation has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions among netizens, while many expressed sympathy for her, others raised questions about why she wanted more kids with grown children. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

sophiaofthegoodlife said:

"Annie sending u love and light. U are just misunderstood. I pray u heal."

monicaerero wrote:

"Annie need to take care of her self her behavior was really off especially how she react to things even the way she reacted to Ini shocked me."

spin_event_catering_academy reacted:

"Annie I feel your pain but if you can stay away from that show is better."

chri.styngozi said:

"May be thats what affected her mentally. That made her to be behaving the way he is behaving now."

veeveecafox commented:

"She still wan born ? Abeg make she enjoy herself."

koded198 said:

"After how many grown children , Annie you still Dey carry belle."

2Baba and Annie’s daughter speaks on YFA

In other news via Legit.ng, Annie's daughter, Isabel, lamented how they were portrayed on the reality TV show.

The 15-year-old also addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng