A newlywed Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing the background story behind her marriage

According to the young lady, she got to know her husband after mistakenly transferring a whopping sum of N1 million to his mother's account

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's unique story of how she met her husband has captured the hearts of many on social media.

According to the lady, her love story began with a costly mistake that surprisingly led to a beautiful union.

Lady weds man after mistakenly sending N1 million to his mother Photo credit: @stephanny776/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares how she met husband

The newlywed, known on TikTok as @stephanny776, shared a captivating video from her traditional wedding ceremony, revealing the unusual circumstances that brought her and her husband together.

She recounted how she mistakenly transferred a huge sum of N1 million into her husband's mother's account, setting off a chain of events that changed her life maritally.

After realising her mistake, she contacted the recipient of the transfer, and her future husband promptly returned the money to her.

The honesty and integrity displayed by the man clearly made a strong impression on the lady, and they eventually began a romantic relationship.

Their relationship blossomed greatly, and they eventually got married to each other in the presence of friends and family.

"I got married to the man I mistakenly transferred N1 million to his mum account and he returned it," she said.

Reactions as lady marries man who returned N1 million

TikTok users were drawn to the comments section, where they offered their congratulatory messages to the happy couple.

@OMA LUXURY said:

"Wait ooo. Una get 1 million for account for this country."

@CHINECHEREM said:

"B4 dis year finish I go don gather 1m make i find person mama send am give."

@Alphaluxury signature said:

"Imagine say she no get money. How she wan see husband? Pure providence. What God has destined right from the creation."

@IfenkiliOdogwu reacted:

"Congratulations boo, I just got married too to the odogwu I met when I went for a burial. God is too good to fail."

@adamoney5 said:

"So na 1 million una dey take marry now, that means many of us no go marry be that oo."

@Amybest said:

"E no get pattern wey una no dey use meet this una husband stuff, where I wan from see 1m now."

@Eagleskitchen said:

"Na to gather 1 million send for person mama oo. Thanks for the update ma."

@Zaralove:

"That's the strategy God use to connect u to Ur husband. Ways of God is beyond human imagination. Congratulations."

@Sydney said:

"Chaii. Indeed love can locate anyone in different ways and circumstance. Congratulations to your new home."

@nnajiofordaniel said:

"Somebody should do fast and send 1m to my Mama now I want to settle down."

@Call_Mhe_Cherry reacted:

"Different method of meeting husband don to much this days. God abeg next."

@Woorr Cartel added:

"Allow us save and repost for status na, mar show my WhatsApp girls something."

Couple tells impressive love story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple impressed their followers with their calm demeanour a day before their wedding ceremony three years ago.

In a throwback video they posted, the couple were spotted strolling on the road casually without any atom of pressure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng