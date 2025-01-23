Alaafin-elect Oba Akeem Owoade has delayed traditional rites and returned to Canada to conclude professional and administrative obligations

The traditional enthronement process, including the Ipebi seclusion ritual, awaits his return and is expected to span nearly a month

The Oyo State Government has confirmed April 4 as the official date for Oba Owoade’s coronation, despite the delay in rites commencement

Ten days after receiving the staff of office and certificate of appointment from Governor Seyi Makinde, the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has yet to commence the month-long traditional rites required for his coronation.

Instead, the monarch-elect has returned to Canada to conclude personal and professional obligations.

Oba Owoade, who was officially presented with the staff of office on January 13 at the Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan, was expected to immediately begin the intricate enthronement rituals that would culminate in his coronation.

Governor Makinde had announced during the presentation that the coronation ceremony would take place within four weeks.

Following the ceremony, Oba Owoade was given a rousing welcome in Oyo town, where he visited his family home and was celebrated by residents. However, contrary to expectations that he would immediately commence the rites, Owoade traveled back to his base in Canada the next day.

A source close to the Alaafin-elect explained the reason for his return, stating:

"He (Owoade) is still in Canada. He has to resign from the places he works in Canada and perfect all those papers before returning to Oyo."

Who is Oba Owoade?

Owoade, a Nigerian-Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and President of 100279 Manitoba Limited, is also a Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, a major electric power and natural gas utility provider in Canada.

His professional and administrative ties to Canada necessitated the trip, delaying the traditional process in Oyo.

The Alaafin-elect is mandated to undergo a series of enthronement rites, which include visits to specific locations, sacrifices, and rituals guided by priests, priestesses, and traditional authorities.

These rituals, expected to last nearly a month, begin with the Ipebi (seclusion) phase, a critical spiritual process in Oyo's kingship tradition.

Commenting on the delay, a key figure involved in the rites said:

"He is yet to commence the traditional rites. Once he starts, it will be a non-stop process, as he has to visit many places and perform rituals. He must be fully prepared for this.”

The Oyo State Government has confirmed April 4 as the official date for the coronation ceremony. Meanwhile, preparations are underway as traditional stakeholders await Oba Owoade’s return to begin the rites.

