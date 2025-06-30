A young lady from India is heartbroken after the death of her brother, who died in the Air India plane crash

According to the lady, she and her brother were very close during his lifetime, and he had made him many promises

One of the things her brother promised was that he was going to take her to London once he is properly established

A heartbroken Indian lady is in a mourning mood after the tragic death of her brother in a plane crash.

Her brother was one of those who died in the Air India plane crash that shook the nation on Thursday, June 12.

Rinal Christian said her brother, Lawrence, had made her three promises before he died. Photo credit: YouTube/BBC India and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Rinal Christian, who spoke to the BBC, her brother, Lawrence Daniel Christian, had a love of love for her.

She was weeping as she spoke in the video, noting that her brother had to move to London to better the financial status of the family.

She said that after Lawrence travelled, their financial situation improved. He had to return home for the burial of their father, who died on May 29.

Rinal said she had told her brother not to return for the burial, but he insisted that it was proper for him to be around.

3 things Lawrence told his sister before the plane crash

Rinal said her brother had made promises to her. He had promised to take her to London.

Lawrence also promised to help her in her studies and to throw a big wedding party for her.

Her heart was broken after hearing that her brother had passed away in the tragic Air India Flight AI117 that crashed in Ahmedabad.

"He moved to London a year and half ago because we were struggling financially. He even took a loan to make the move. Our finances improved. My father passed away on 29th May. So, everyone had gathered for his farewell. He wanted to come. I told him not to, but he said 'no, I will come.' He came for the last rites. He had taken 12-day leave. And we went to drop him off on June 12. We were very close. He loved me a lot. He promised to host a grand wedding for me. He said he would help me with my studies. He said he would take me to London."

A part of the Air India plane that crashed and killed 241 on board. Photo credit: Getty Images/Hindustan Times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Air India plane crash

@leroyjenkins5679 said:

"This is so devastating. Loved ones left behind are the ones who suffer the most... I hope they get justice and closure."

@nileshmishra4602 said:

"Heartbreaking.... my heart goes out to the young sister who lost her brother days after losing her father."

@SK-ze5bo said:

"RIP to all the children who lost their lives in the India plane crash!"

Air India CEO shares more information about pilots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson, has shared more details about the two pilots who captained its crashed plane.

The Boeing Dreamliner, which crashed and killed 241 people on board, was on its way to London Gatwick Airport on Thursday, June 12.

A letter he wrote to customers of the airline indicates that the two pilots have more experience than previously reported.

