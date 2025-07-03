The mega Dangote Refinery has added about 15 new filling stations to its list of fuel distribution networks

The company disclosed that the move comes as it plans massive nationwide fuel distribution in August

The new partners join existing filling stations such as MRS, AP, Heyden, Hyde, Techno Oil, and others, selling Dangote fuel nationwide

The Dangote Refinery says many oil marketing companies have joined its growing list of fuel distribution networks.

The refinery disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the companies include TotalEnergies, Garima Petroleum, Sunbeth Energies, Sobax Nigeria Limited, and Virging Forest Energy.

Dangote Refinery: Who are the new partners?

Others are Sixxco Oil Ltd., NU Synergy, and Soroman Limited

The development comes ahead of its planned nationwide fuel distribution in August.

Others on the growing list are Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd., Jengre, Cocean, Kifayat, Triumph Golden, Sifem Global, Riquest, and Mamu Oil, among others, the refinery added.

Dangote Refinery expands fuel distribution footprint

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that the mega refinery lowered its ex-deport petrol prices from N880 per litre to N840 on June 30, 2025.

According to the refinery, its existing partners, such as MRS, Heyden, AP, Heyde, Optima, and Techno Oil, will reflect the new petrol price at the filling stations.

TheCable reports that the statement by the refinery said it continued to expand its domestic fuel distribution footprint, offering competitive pricing and improving access to refined products nationwide.

Dangote to unleash 4,000 CNG-powered trucks nationwide

According to the 650,000 bpd-capacity facility, it has acquired 4,000 CNG-powered trucks worth N720 billion to begin its nationwide fuel distribution, which is expected to save Nigerians over N1.7 billion annually.

The company disclosed that the investment will have a significant impact on over 42 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by reducing energy expenses and boosting profitability.

The Lekki-based refinery said the scheme will eliminate transportation costs for fuel marketers and large-scale consumers and help to reduce fuel prices at filling stations.

Dangote’s petrol price slash yet to reflect

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite the crash in ex-depot price by the Dangote Refinery on Monday, June 30, 2025, several marketers have refused to adjust their pump prices as they were seen still selling at the old rates.

The marketers reportedly said that slashing their pump prices would affect their profit margins unless they exhaust their oil stocks, which they purchased at about N900 per litre.

Dangote Refinery slashed its ex-depot prices for petrol from N880 to N840 per litre, stating that the reduction became effective on June 30, 2025.

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that marketers and traditional depot operators remained cautious on Sunday, June 29, 2025, as they anticipated new petrol prices from the Dangote Refinery.

However, as Dangote slashed its petrol price by N40 per litre, Nigerians are yet to see it reflect at the Pumps.

Diesel price hits ₦1,750 in six Nigerian states

Legit.ng earlier reported that the average price of diesel in Nigeria continued to climb in May 2025, hitting N1,758.26 per litre, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The new rate is a 25.24% yearly spike relative to N1,403.96 per litre recorded in the same period last year.

Monthly, prices climbed by 2.08%, from N1.22.45 in April 2025, showing persistent pressures in the market.

