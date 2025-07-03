Cynthia Morgan criticized 2Baba’s wife, Natasha, suggesting he’s being emotionally manipulated into submission

The singer insisted Nigerians shouldn’t expect him to change overnight after years of public drama

Heated reactions trailed her Instagram post, with users debating African values, polygamy, and shame

Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, has ignited fresh drama online after taking a swipe at 2Baba’s wife, Natasha Idibia, over what she described as "emotional pressure" being used to control the iconic singer.

In a now-viral Instagram Story, Morgan, who was recently seen online crying, criticized the timing and tone of 2Baba’s recent public apology, suggesting it was not entirely from his heart but influenced by pressure from his wife.

The apology had followed an interview that sparked mixed reactions across social media, with the singer reflecting on past missteps.

But Morgan wasn’t having it.

“You can’t purge a man like Tuface into monogamy overnight,” she wrote, raising eyebrows across the internet. She further questioned his religious stance. Is he a church leader? A pastor? At 49 with 7 kids from 3 women, are we surprised he thinks he’s polygamous in nature? I’m not.”

Morgan concluded her lengthy post with a subtle warning and Bible reference:

“Pray for Tuface. Someone says he deserves it. Indiscipline truly brings shame. Proverbs 29 vs 15. Free Tubaba.”

See the post here:

Netizens react to Cynthia Morgan's comments

Her statement quickly divided Nigerians online, with some applauding her for saying what others were too scared to voice, while others dragged her for being hypocritical.

@TradeLikeDonnar wrote:

"Why cut his head off for being polygamous? That’s our culture before the West changed the narrative."

@Chris49973769 agreed with her:

"She has a point. Tuface will ruin his legendary legacy if he keeps letting Natasha control him."

But not everyone was buying it.

@Onyekapoly5 fired back:

"Cynthia Morgan, are you not a Christian? You judged him for Christianity but lived wild during your prime."

@snzzybaby added:

"Tuface is vulnerable right now and Natasha knows. She’s milking it. Cynthia is just saying what’s obvious."

@KemiTalksReal:

"Cynthia Morgan didn’t lie! Tuface has never been the monogamous type. They’re trying to rebrand him too late."

@OfficialEzeKing:

"Everyone blaming Natasha like Tuface is a child. He’s a grown man, let him speak for himself abeg"

@NaijaWahalaHub:

"So Cynthia now has Holy Spirit insight into people’s marriages? She should focus on her comeback first"

Daddy Freeze weighs in on 2baba's ordeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, professionally known as Daddy Freeze, has once again weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding 2Baba.

Family, friends, and fans of the music legend have expressed concern about him. Many believe that 2Baba has changed drastically since his messy and dramatic separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

His actions ignited an online debate from netizens and Daddy Freeze, who shared his stance on the situation. According to Daddy Freeze, Annie has worked hard to resurrect her brand ever since she returned online. However, we can't say the same for 2Baba.

