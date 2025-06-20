Dana Air reportedly paid over $3 million in compensation to victims’ families following the 2012 Lagos plane crash that claimed more than 150 lives

According to a 2013 Premium Times report, 11 families received full settlements while 95 others received partial payments

Additional claims were under review, with some still pending court decisions and documentation verification

According to a 2013 report by Premium Times, Dana Air stated that it had disbursed over $3 million in compensation to the families of those who perished in the 3 June 2012 plane crash in Lagos.

At a press briefing held to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, the airline’s spokesman, Tony Usidiamen, announced that 11 families received full compensation of $100,000 (N15 million) each, while 95 families received an initial $30,000 (N4.5 million) per claim.

Mr. Usidiamen explained that all payments were completed by 25 May 2013, and that compensation was contingent upon the submission of appropriate legal documentation.

He added that 20 additional families had submitted letters of administration from the Lagos State High Court’s Probate Registry, which were being verified by Dana Air’s insurer, Lyodds Insurance Company of London. Meanwhile, eight families had not submitted any claims at the time.

Over 150 lives lost in Dana air disaster

The June 2012 crash in Iju-Ishaga claimed the lives of 153 passengers and crew, along with six residents on the ground. Property valued in the millions of naira was also destroyed.

As stated by the airline, those who lost property received $30,000 in initial compensation from Prestige Insurance, with their claims forwarded to estate valuers for further assessment.

Commemoration and legal proceedings

Dana Air planned several memorial activities including a cenotaph unveiling at the crash site, religious services, and a procession to honour the victims.

The airline also acknowledged 65 families who had taken legal action regarding compensation; payments were expected following the conclusion of court proceedings.

Mr. Usidiamen also commended then-Governor Babatunde Fashola for waiving Lagos State’s statutory 10 per cent fee on damages.

