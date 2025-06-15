The relationship between Javis and Peller may have come to an end as she has declared herself a single lady

She made the declaration during a TikTok live session with Sandra Beneded, who was shocked to hear it from her

Javis was in a highly popular relationship with Nigeria's top TikTok streamer, Peller, but their romance may have ended

Elizabethe Amodu, also known as Javis or Jadrolita, is now a single lady, if a video trending online is anything to go by.

The content creator who became popular after mimicking AI robots is trending online after she said she is now officially single.

Javis indicates that her relationship with Peller has ended. Photo credit: Instagram/Javis.

Source: Instagram

The video shared on X by Oyindamola showed Javis speaking to Sandra Benede in a live TikTok session.

In the video, which was reposted by Yabaleftonline, Javis declared that she was single, leaving her audience stunned.

Even Sandra Benede was taken aback by the statement, and she sought clarification from Javis, who has been in a relationship with top TikTok streamer Peller.

She said:

"I want to tell you something. I'm officially single."

Javis has said she is now a single woman. Photo credit: Instagram/Javis.

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Javis declares she is single

@ChrisEjiofor7 said:

"Was she dating before or running content with Peller? They should park on one side first, we are busy with how to escape Nigeria’s current economic hardship."

@iam_Puffbaby said:

"That’s their own Wahala."

@Wee3ny3 said:

"She add officially. This 2006 kids dey disturb with this love thing but tbh love is not real."

@realCassido said:

"I have always know that the relationship won't last... Peller lacks maturity and composure."

@Josh_Jay19 said:

"I saw this day coming..Jarvis never loved peller...She just use the opportunity...Peller was just never to observant to notice."

@officialkasnas said:

"It's there business. There's nothing special about them both more over I knew she's no way in peller's league. I knew they'll breakup then more older guy would come in so it's not that a surprise."

@Chris_Web3_ said:

"These young adults are just Clout chasing, Naija get more pressing matters."

@Quests_Ans said:

"Get some views and get back together in a months time and announce it to get more views…….same script, always works."

@AgbaBlog1 said:

"This is exactly the comment they want to see y'all are their engagement feed them."

@matrumery said:

"The girl don use peller and she see no use of peller anymore. Na for street to give her tatata remain."

@BOOMbasticGunna said:

"You have been single ever since nau.... You dey whine?"

@paulpal5230 said:

"Omo Una mumu for twitter oo. Anyways nah this bloggers Dey use Una head. Tomorrow now dem go stilk post love videos again. Something wey the girl Dey joke and she was actually using it to troll Sandra benede meanwhile peller was in this room."

Man condemns relationship between Peller and Javis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said the relationship between Peller and Javis is all shades of wrong in his personal opinion, posted on Facebook.

The man, Victor Daniel, said the relationship between the two young people could be described as cohabitation, which to him, is wrong.

He also said Javis is a bachelor's degree holder and far older than Peller, and he wondered why they were cohabiting as partners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng