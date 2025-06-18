Juneteenth: US Embassy in Nigeria Announces Temporary Closure in Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will remain closed on Thursday, 19 June 2025, in honour of the Juneteenth holiday

The closure marks the continued observance of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States

The diplomatic mission has advised the public to check official platforms for updates regarding consular services

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos confirmed they would be closed on Thursday, 19 June 2025, in observance of the U.S. federal Juneteenth holiday.

In a brief statement issued by the diplomatic mission, officials announced: “The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in observance of the U.S. Juneteenth holiday.”

Juneteenth: US Embassy in Nigeria Announces Closure in Nigeria. Photo credit: USinNigeria/X

Source: Twitter

Juneteenth, officially recognised as a federal holiday in the United States since 2021, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Marked annually on 19 June, it holds deep historical and cultural significance, especially among African American communities.

The embassy did not provide additional details regarding consular operations or resumption of services. However, such closures typically align with the U.S. government’s official holiday schedule and are announced in advance to inform visa applicants and American citizens residing or travelling in Nigeria.

For updates on services and operations, visitors are encouraged to consult the U.S. Mission Nigeria’s official website and social media channels.

Source: Legit.ng