Study and job opportunities for human kinetics and health education in Nigeria

There are many job opportunities for human kinetics and health education in Nigeria, from teaching and coaching to health promotion and fitness entrepreneurship. These professionals play a key role in public health and national development. Explore more career opportunities available for the course in Nigeria.

Human kinetics and health education professionals promote wellness and prevent disease across Nigerian communities. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The field of human kinetics and health education is a health-related field that primarily focuses on physical activity, wellness , and health promotion .

, and . In Nigeria, human kinetics and health education jobs can be found in both the private and public sectors , as well as entrepreneurial settings .

jobs can be found in both the , as well as . As a course, human kinetics and health education are offered as a joint degree or separate courses in universities across Nigeria.

in universities across Nigeria. The Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in Human Kinetics and Health Education is a four-year course at any state, federal, or private university of your choice.

Job opportunities for human kinetics and health education in Nigeria

Human kinetics and health education are health-focused fields that primarily involve education, advocacy, movement and the health of human beings. As such, careers related to health education and kinesiology surround teaching, training, and advocacy across various sectors in society.

Jobs in the education sector

Physical education teachers instruct students in physical activity, promoting healthy habits. Photo: monkeybusinessimages

Source: Getty Images

In teaching and learning fields, graduates of human kinetics and health education can occupy numerous positions. When perusing classified and online job posting sites, expect to find job opportunities in these fields under the following titles;

Physical and health education teacher

Health education lecturer

Kinesiology lecturer

Curriculum developer

School health educator

School nurse

Sports coach

Sports development officer

Jobs in the health sector

Job opportunities in human kinetics and health education primarily focus on health and wellness. These roles extend from offering clinical care to health promotion and advocacy.

Rehabilitation specialist

Physiologist

Kinesiologist

Physiotherapist

Health extension officer

Public health educator

Health extension officer

Patient advocate

Nutritionist

Careers in the sports and fitness industry

Job opportunities for human kinetics and health education professionals in Nigeria extend to actual sports fields. Photo: PixelCatchers

Source: Getty Images

A degree in human kinetics can open doors to diverse careers in the sports and fitness industry. These fields require mastery of physical and technical skills in anatomy, physiology, biomechanics, body movement, and muscle coordination. Check out the roles available in this field in Nigeria and the region.

Exercise physiologist

Athletic trainer

Sports coach

Fitness trainer

Sports manager

Sports nutritionist

Team manager

Sports academy director

Jobs in the government and non-governmental sectors

Health educators take on crucial roles in disease prevention and health literacy. You can leverage your knowledge in health education to get opportunities in government and non-governmental institutions.

Health promotion officer

Health program evaluator

Health communication specialist

Community outreach educator

Reproductive health educator

Surveillance and epidemiology officer

Public health program coordinator

Health campaign coordinator

Entrepreneurial careers for human kinetics and health education graduates

Graduates can start businesses in fitness training, health consulting, or sports coaching. Photo by Olympia De Maismont/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The commitment to health promotion in this field outmatches the demand for products and services in the field. You can create self-employment opportunities in fitness training, as well as health and wellness.

Gym owner

Sports academy owner

Sports camp owner

Sports event organiser

Wellness consultant

Fitness coach

Fitness influencer

Fitness app developer

What is the average human kinetics job salary in Nigeria?

The average salary of a human kinetics professional varies based on experience levels, job titles, education level, and the location of employment. According to Glassdoor, the average salary of such a professional ranges between ₦91,000 and ₦98,000, specifically for exercise physiologists.

Sports nutritionists can earn anywhere between ₦64,000 and ₦569,000 depending on their experience levels. Personal trainers reportedly earn about ₦299,663 annually.

Universities offering human kinetics in Nigeria

Health education and human kinetics courses are offered in two modes, in public and private universities and colleges. While some offer the program as one, others offer Health education and human kinetics as separate courses.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

University of Ibadan (UI)

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

University of Ilorin

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE)

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNA)

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

Babcock University

Achievers University

Admission requirements for human kinetics and health education in Nigerian universities

A group college students celebrate during a fitness session. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Here is a breakdown of the admission requirements for the course with reference to universities such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

A Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) in relevant science subjects, including English

Alternatively, 5 credits in G.C.E./SSCE O’Level including English language, mathematics and one science subject, preferably biology or chemistry.

A merit-level pass in the PHE diploma programme.

Two passes in science-related areas at advanced level with SSCE/GCE ‘O’ level credit passes in other subjects at not more than two sittings.

Passes in two major subjects of any combination with physical education or health education, or physical health education at the NCE level.

A minimum score of 180 in the Joint Admission Matriculation Board Examination (JAMB).

What is the meaning of human kinetics?

Human kinetics, also known as kinesiology, is the scientific study of human movement. It involves principles in anatomy, physiology, biomechanics, and sports psychology.

Is human kinetics the same as kinesiology?

The term kinesiology is derived from the Greek word kinesis, meaning to move, and kinetics refers to the study of motion. They are also generally considered the same thing.

Is human kinetics a good course in Nigeria?

Gaining knowledge in human kinetics or kinesiology is worthwhile for Nigerian candidates. It prepares you for employment and self-employment opportunities in teaching, training, and coaching health and wellness seekers, as well as athletes.

Human kinetics is a valuable course in Nigeria with diverse job opportunities, especially in coaching. Photo: Alistair Berg

Source: Getty Images

What is the work of a human kinetics and health education graduate?

Human kinetic and health education is primarily involved in health and wellness promotion. Its professionals typically work in education, healthcare, and research, enabling physical activity, sports training and health promotion

Where can human kinetics graduates work in Nigeria?

Human kinetics graduates can find jobs in public and private organisations in local, national, regional and global settings. Specifically found in sports organisations, healthcare facilities, and governmental institutions.

Where can a graduate of health education work in Nigeria?

A health education graduate in Nigeria can find work in diverse settings, including schools, hospitals, clinics, NGOs, and government agencies. Specific roles include health educators, health promotion specialists, community health workers, and health coaches.

How many years does it take to study health education in Nigeria?

A Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in Human Kinetics and Health Education is a four-year program, with its candidates admitted through the UTME. It can take three years for qualified candidates with a Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE) qualification.

Jobs in human kinetics and health education in Nigeria are best found in the private and public sectors, as well as entrepreneurial settings. Such jobs are posted on job posting sites such as MyJobMag, HotNigeria, Indeed, and more.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the job opportunities available for sociology graduates in Nigeria. With their expertise in human behaviour, community, and culture, sociologists are positioned as bridges between state and private corporations and the public.

In Nigeria, their jobs take various forms in teaching, advising, advocacy, research, and analysis. Read on to uncover which job opportunities are available for you in Nigeria and where to get them.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng