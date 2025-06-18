Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state - The "No bra, no exam” policy implemented by the management of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, has faced massive backlash.

This is following the enforcement of the “no bra, no exam” policy during their ongoing examination in the Ogun state-owned university.

OOU under fire over enforcement of ‘no bra, no exam’ policy. Photo credit: oou_agoiwoye/X

Source: Twitter

The viral video of the enforcement shared on X by @dammiedammie35 has triggered a wave of reaction.

The trending video has generated mixed reactions on social media, while some people commended the school management’s decision, others argued that the policy is a misplaced priority.

Nigerians react as OOU enforces ‘no bra, no exam’ policy

@Not_Boredd

To my fellow ladies saying misplaced priorities

imagine you’re married, would you allow your housemaid with big bôôbs walk around the house without brâ?

Come on

@dearolaa

😂 how can someone not wear bra outside sef, I find it ridiculous.

@PepePeter184072

Proper steps can be taken to ensure checking it but can’t lie this is good considering the indecent dressing pandemic going on now.

@RealDamola

So, no bra means no brain now? Exams wey suppose focus on books. Why didn’t they care about bras during classes or tutorials?

If it's not about education, then it’s just another control tactic masked as morality. Priorities scattered.

@LaughNLearnX

Urgent action is needed to address the growing issue of indecency in the country, as it continues to escalate daily. This is good for them.

@Walexbllaze

Misplaced priorities!

The real people without bra, you don’t even need to touch or feel their body before you can vividly see that they’re not putting on any, and their aim is for people to see that they’re not wearing bra. Not these young girls in corporate shirts!

@ToniaAlexis

inappropriate touching!! can't they just tell with their eyes???? omggg😭😭

@SuperSlimEli

It's actually good, they can't keep walking around that way.

@Walters69081013

Now is see why most educated Nigerians, politicians and people handling governance in Nigeria leave important matters and devote time and energy on irrelevant stupid foolish matters.

This is a citadel of learning, this isn’t some religious institution, it is place where brains are being developed.

Concentrate on those things, concentrate on quality education, quality research and quality guidance. In as much there was no dress code defined by the school from the onset, if they prefer, they can dress naked to class/exams that shouldn’t even disturb any lecturer or student.

Top priority and basic concern should be how can the students be mentally developed from day to day, week to weeks and month to months to create a great economy, discover disruptive products and fly to space.

All this idiots here, searching those ladies should be retired. I used retired because they probably don’t know any better.

