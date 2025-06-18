Experts are discussing the potential use of the US’s Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bomb, which can destroy Iran's deeply buried nuclear sites like Fordo

The MOP, a 30,000-pound bomb, is the largest non-nuclear bunker-buster and can penetrate up to 200 feet underground, making it a critical option for targeting Iran's nuclear facilities

Despite the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the US has not yet committed to deploying the MOP, though its involvement could escalate the conflict further due to the bomb's size and power

As the tension between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, experts are increasingly discussing the US’s potential use of the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bomb.

The MOB is an advanced weapon capable of destroying Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

The GBU-57A/B MOP and Iran's nuclear facilities

The GBU-57A/B MOP, a 30,000-pound bomb, is the largest non-nuclear "bunker buster" in existence.

Only the United States currently possesses this weapon, which could penetrate up to 200 feet underground before exploding.

Developed by Boeing, the MOP has never been used in combat, though it has undergone extensive testing at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

It has the potential to target and destroy hardened sites such as the Fordo nuclear facility, which is buried deep inside a mountain and heavily protected by surface-to-air missiles.

While the US has not yet used the MOP in any conflict, it remains a significant option if further military action is taken against Iran’s nuclear programme.

Challenges in deploying the MOP against Iran’s nuclear sites

According to Professor Paul Rogers, an expert in peace studies at the University of Bradford, the MOP is the best option available to penetrate Iran's deeply buried nuclear sites.

However, success is not guaranteed, and multiple factors, including the unknown depth and protection of these sites, remain a concern.

Rogers added that if the US were to deploy the MOP, it would likely be used in conjunction with other stealth aircraft, such as the F-22, to suppress Iran’s air defences.

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber would be the primary aircraft used to deliver the MOP, carrying a payload of up to 60,000 pounds.

The bomber’s long-range capabilities would allow it to reach Iran from the US within hours, making it a feasible option in a conflict scenario.

US-Israel coordination and potential for further escalation

Middle East War: Powerful Bomb the US Could Use To Target, Destroy Iran's Nuclear Weapons

Though the US has not yet committed to deploying the MOP, the coordination between the US and Israel is evident.

Israel has been conducting airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, but the MOP is considered necessary for targeting sites like Fordo, which are too deep for conventional bombs to reach.

However, experts note that Israel lacks the capability to deploy such a weapon independently. Professor Rogers believes that the US will need to play a role if the MOP is used, as Israel does not possess bombs of that size.

Israel has not asked for direct US military intervention, but the situation remains delicate.

According to Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, Israel is prepared for contingencies but continues to seek defensive support from the US.

Iran's nuclear programme and the threat of proliferation

Despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes, the US-based Arms Control Association’s Kelsey Davenport argues that Iran’s nuclear programme still poses a near-term proliferation risk.

Iran has denied pursuing nuclear weapons, but recent findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have raised concerns over Iran’s uranium enrichment levels at Fordo, which are approaching weapons-grade levels.

The potential use of the MOP bomb, though still uncertain, highlights the growing fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

The success of the weapon in damaging Iran’s nuclear facilities is not guaranteed, but it remains the most advanced option for addressing the growing threat posed by Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

"We're running out of patience": US warns Iran

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a high-stakes move, US President Donald Trump has escalated the rhetoric against Iran, claiming that the US knows where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding.

Speaking via social media on Tuesday, June 17, Trump demanded Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

