150+ top Igbo names for boys and their meanings: unique names for your baby boy
A name not only declares one's identity but also expresses the bearer's unique self. As a parent, you should look for a name that reflects your cultural heritage, especially if you hail from Nigeria. This list of the best Igbo names for boys is a great way to start since it also provides their meanings.
The Igbo or Ibo people are an ethnic group occupying Southeastern and present-day south-central Nigeria. Igbo is the primary native language of the Igbo people. Apart from their language, Ibo people are connected to their cultural beliefs. The naming of children is one crucial part of their belief system. This explains why this list of Igbo boys' names will come in handy for any parent.
List of Igbo names for boys
Most Igbo names are constructed to bear a specific meaning. Ibo people name their children based on the following factors:
- The happenings around the time of the child's birth.
- The parents' conditions at the time of the child's birth.
- Location of the child's birth.
- Circumstances surrounding the child's birth.
- The child's position among his siblings.
With the limitless options on naming your child, you might want to check out these nice Igbo names for boys.
Classic Igbo names for boys starting with A
If you are on the lookout for the best names for boys in Igbo, these are some of the options you could consider. The list also provides their meanings.
- Abaeze: Branch of kings
- Achebe: He who is under the protection of the Goddess
- Achike: Give praise to God
- Afamefuna: My name will not be lost
- Akachi: The hand of God
- Akachukwu: The hand of the Almighty Lord
- Akaolisa: The hand of God, the wealth of God
- Akunna: The wealth belongs to my father
- Amaechi: No one knows tomorrow
- Amaka: King of ravishing gorgeousness who is versatile and spontaneous by nature
Common Igbo names for boys starting with B
These are the common Delta Igbo names for boys:
- Berechi: If not for the sake of God
- Beluolisa: If not for God
- Bunkechukwu: The one who belongs to God
- Bugarachukwuekene: Carry all thanks to God
- Belusochukwu: If not for the sake of God
Common Igbo names for boys starting with C
What is the most common Igbo name? Below are the options that could tickle your fancy:
- Chetachi: A man who always remembers the Lord
- Chibueze: God is king, God is the father
- Chibuike: God is my strength
- Chibuikem: God is my power
- Chibuzor: The Lord leads
- Chidiebere: The Lord is glorious and great
- Chidiadi: God is present
- Chidindu: Show the whole world that God is alive
- Chidozie: May the Lord fix it and make it good for you
- Chiekezie: Our heavenly father has made it for me
- Chukwueneka: God has been kind to us
- Chike: This is a short form of ‘chineke’ which means God the creator
- Chibidoro: Lord started
- Chikamso: I am following God
- Chinedu: God leads
Cute Igbo names for boys starting with D
If D is your favourite letter, these are the options to consider:
- Daluolisa: Thank you, lord
- Diarachukwundu: Live for God
- Debare: One born during good times
- Deberechi: Lean onto God
- Dikoma: A good-hearted warrior
Cute Igbo names for boys starting with E
What is the most popular Igbo name? If you are looking for cute and not-so-popular names, these are the options you could consider:
- Ebubechukwu: The greatness and the glory of God
- Echezona: Do not forget
- Ejikeme: It is not by power or might
- Ekene: The one who receives a lot of praise
- Ekenedilichukwu: Offer thanks to the almighty one
- Enyinnaya: A friend of his father
- Esomchi: One who follows in the footsteps of the Lord
- Ezesinachi: The chief is from God.
- Ezeudo: King of peace
- Ezesinachi: The chief comes from above
Nice Igbo names for boys starting with G
Are you looking for Igbo baby boy names in 2022? These are the best options to consider.
- Ganiru: Good luck
- Golibe: Rejoice, a joyous fellow
- Gosifechukwu: Show the light of God to all
- Gosioranachimdike: Show the world that my God is mighty
- Golibe: A joyous man
Modern Igbo names for boys starting with I
These are the best Igbo names for boys starting with I:
- Ikem: My strength
- Ikemba: Strangth of a nation
- Ifebuchechi: A display of god’s desire
- Igwebuike: Strength in numbers
- Ikemefuna: I shall not lose my strength
- Iwegbuna: Be glad
- Izuchukwu: God's counsel
- Iwegbuna: Be glad
- Iheanacho: Everyone's desire
- Ifeanyichukwu: God is most the powerful
- Isinachi: You are from God
- Iben: Harmony
- Ifemyolunna: Everything that I asked from the heavenly father
Modern Igbo names for boys starting with J
These are the latest Igbo names for baby boys:
- Jachike: Hail God
- Jachimike: Hail my God
- Jidechukwu: Hold God
- Jidenna: Hold on to your father
- Jideofor: Hold on to your truth
- Jamalamchike: Praise God for his strength
- Jayamma: Praise to the Lord
Modern Igbo names for boys starting with K
Most modern Igbo names for boys have mortal or godly attributes attached to them. They include:
- Kachisicho: God's desire
- Kambili: Let me live, or I shall live
- Kamdilichukwu: Let me live for God
- Kwento: A man who protects the name of his family getting destroyed
- Kanayochukwu: Let us keep begging from the lord
- Kaodinakachi: Leave your destiny to God
- Kufreabasi: Do not forget God, one who always remembers God
- Kristibueze: Christ is the king
- Kelechi: Glorify God
- Kaetochukwu: May God be praised
- Kamsiyonna: The way I asked
- Kanene: Let us look up to God
Latest Igbo names for baby boys starting with L
If you are expecting twins, these are some of the unique Igbo names for twins:
- Lotachi: Remember God
- Lotanna: Remember the father or the God
- Lotachukwu: Remember God
Cute Igbo names for boys starting with M
Most parents tend to veer away from common names. Therefore, this list provides unique options to consider and their meanings.
- Machie: Replacement of a lost gem
- Maduenu: A term meaning The impermanence of life.
- Maduka: People are worth more than riches.
- Munachimso: The one who always agrees with God
- Muonanu: The spirit can hear
- Munachiso: I am with God
Common igbo names starting with N
Are you looking for Igbo baby boy names in 2022? This list will leave you spoilt for choice on how to name your newborn.
- Naetochukwu: Keep praising God
- Nchedochukwu: God’s protection
- Ndubuisi: Life is important
- Nduka: Life is more precious
- Ndukaku: Life is more important than wealth
- Ndukwe: As long as there’s life
- Nebechi: Looking up to God
- Nkemnasochukwu: Mine pleases God
- Nkenna: Belongs to the father (God)
- Nkennanyerem: The one given to me by God
- Nkwwachi: God’s promise
- Nnabuenyi: My father is great
- Nnabuife: My father is great
- Nnamdi: My father/ my God is alive
- Nnanyelugo: God has given victory/honour
- Nwabueze: A child is a king
- Nwachimereze: A child who God crowned King
- Nwachukwu: God's child
- Nwadinobichi: A child in God’s heart
- Nwaekerendu: The child destined to live
- Nwankpa/Nwadinkpa: Very important child
- Nwaokocha: Child of a fair man
- Nwokeocha: A fair boy/man
- Nwokeoma: A handsome man
- Nzubechukwu: God’s plan/God’s wish
- Nwabugwu: A child is a thing of pride
- Ndubueze: Life is king
- Nkemakolam: May my own not leave
- Nwadiaso: This child is sweet
Igbo male names starting with O
If you are scouting for nice Igbo male names, these are some of the options you could consider:
- Ochudo: He who chases after peace
- Oguchinalurum: The fight God fights for me
- Onyekachi: Who is bigger than God?
- Onyeneke: He who creates
- Osinachi: From God
- Okezika: Perfect creation from God
- Omezika: Perfect creation from God
- Okoro: Strong man
- Obiajulu: My heart is at peace
- Obiefune Ganiru: Full of good luck
- Okenna: Father’s share
- Oliseloka: God has thought well
- Onyedikachi: Who is like God
- Ogugua: Consolation
Igbo baby names for boys starting with S
These are some unique Igbo names for twins you could consider:
- Somadina: May I not be alone
- Somayina: May I not be or walk alone
- Sochimbuchi: My God is the only God
Igbo names for boys starting with T
These are the unique Igbo name for baby boys starting with T:
- Tobenna: Worship the father
- Tobechukwu: Worship the Almighty
Latest Igbo names for baby boys starting with U
These are the latest Igbo names for baby boys, starting with U:
- Uchechukwu: The thoughts of God
- Uchenna: The thoughts of the father
- Ugwu: Mountain
- Ume: Breath
- Uwazurike: Road
- Udo: Peace
- Uzodimma: The road is good
- Uzoma: Good
Modern Igbo names starting with Z
What are good Igbo names? These are some of the names that have a particular bounce that most people find interesting:
- Zeribe: Avoid bad people
- Zikoraifechukwu: Show the world the light of God
- Zimuzoo and Zimife: Show me the wa, Show me the light
Igbo names for twins
Now you have some of the best Igbo names for boys and their meanings. The names will propel your son to greatness.
