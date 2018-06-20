A name not only declares one's identity but also expresses the bearer's unique self. As a parent, you should look for a name that reflects your cultural heritage, especially if you hail from Nigeria. This list of the best Igbo names for boys is a great way to start since it also provides their meanings.

The Igbo or Ibo people are an ethnic group occupying Southeastern and present-day south-central Nigeria. Igbo is the primary native language of the Igbo people. Apart from their language, Ibo people are connected to their cultural beliefs. The naming of children is one crucial part of their belief system. This explains why this list of Igbo boys' names will come in handy for any parent.

List of Igbo names for boys

Most Igbo names are constructed to bear a specific meaning. Ibo people name their children based on the following factors:

The happenings around the time of the child's birth.

The parents' conditions at the time of the child's birth.

Location of the child's birth.

Circumstances surrounding the child's birth.

The child's position among his siblings.

With the limitless options on naming your child, you might want to check out these nice Igbo names for boys.

Classic Igbo names for boys starting with A

If you are on the lookout for the best names for boys in Igbo, these are some of the options you could consider. The list also provides their meanings.

Abaeze: Branch of kings Achebe: He who is under the protection of the Goddess Achike: Give praise to God Afamefuna: My name will not be lost Akachi: The hand of God Akachukwu: The hand of the Almighty Lord Akaolisa: The hand of God, the wealth of God Akunna: The wealth belongs to my father Amaechi: No one knows tomorrow Amaka: King of ravishing gorgeousness who is versatile and spontaneous by nature

Common Igbo names for boys starting with B

These are the common Delta Igbo names for boys:

Berechi: If not for the sake of God Beluolisa: If not for God Bunkechukwu: The one who belongs to God Bugarachukwuekene: Carry all thanks to God Belusochukwu: If not for the sake of God

Common Igbo names for boys starting with C

What is the most common Igbo name? Below are the options that could tickle your fancy:

Chetachi: A man who always remembers the Lord Chibueze: God is king, God is the father Chibuike: God is my strength Chibuikem: God is my power Chibuzor: The Lord leads Chidiebere: The Lord is glorious and great Chidiadi: God is present Chidindu: Show the whole world that God is alive Chidozie: May the Lord fix it and make it good for you Chiekezie: Our heavenly father has made it for me Chukwueneka: God has been kind to us Chike: This is a short form of ‘chineke’ which means God the creator Chibidoro: Lord started Chikamso: I am following God Chinedu: God leads

Cute Igbo names for boys starting with D

If D is your favourite letter, these are the options to consider:

Daluolisa: Thank you, lord Diarachukwundu: Live for God Debare: One born during good times Deberechi: Lean onto God Dikoma: A good-hearted warrior

Cute Igbo names for boys starting with E

What is the most popular Igbo name? If you are looking for cute and not-so-popular names, these are the options you could consider:

Ebubechukwu: The greatness and the glory of God Echezona: Do not forget Ejikeme: It is not by power or might Ekene: The one who receives a lot of praise Ekenedilichukwu: Offer thanks to the almighty one Enyinnaya: A friend of his father Esomchi: One who follows in the footsteps of the Lord Ezesinachi: The chief is from God. Ezeudo: King of peace Ezesinachi: The chief comes from above

Nice Igbo names for boys starting with G

Are you looking for Igbo baby boy names in 2022? These are the best options to consider.

Ganiru: Good luck Golibe: Rejoice, a joyous fellow Gosifechukwu: Show the light of God to all Gosioranachimdike: Show the world that my God is mighty Golibe: A joyous man

Modern Igbo names for boys starting with I

These are the best Igbo names for boys starting with I:

Ikem: My strength Ikemba: Strangth of a nation Ifebuchechi: A display of god’s desire Igwebuike: Strength in numbers Ikemefuna: I shall not lose my strength Iwegbuna: Be glad Izuchukwu: God's counsel Iwegbuna: Be glad Iheanacho: Everyone's desire Ifeanyichukwu: God is most the powerful Isinachi: You are from God Iben: Harmony Ifemyolunna: Everything that I asked from the heavenly father

Modern Igbo names for boys starting with J

These are the latest Igbo names for baby boys:

Jachike: Hail God Jachimike: Hail my God Jidechukwu: Hold God Jidenna: Hold on to your father Jideofor: Hold on to your truth Jamalamchike: Praise God for his strength Jayamma: Praise to the Lord

Modern Igbo names for boys starting with K

Most modern Igbo names for boys have mortal or godly attributes attached to them. They include:

Kachisicho: God's desire Kambili: Let me live, or I shall live Kamdilichukwu: Let me live for God Kwento: A man who protects the name of his family getting destroyed Kanayochukwu: Let us keep begging from the lord Kaodinakachi: Leave your destiny to God Kufreabasi: Do not forget God, one who always remembers God Kristibueze: Christ is the king Kelechi: Glorify God Kaetochukwu: May God be praised Kamsiyonna: The way I asked Kanene: Let us look up to God

Latest Igbo names for baby boys starting with L

If you are expecting twins, these are some of the unique Igbo names for twins:

Lotachi: Remember God Lotanna: Remember the father or the God Lotachukwu: Remember God

Cute Igbo names for boys starting with M

Most parents tend to veer away from common names. Therefore, this list provides unique options to consider and their meanings.

Machie: Replacement of a lost gem Maduenu: A term meaning The impermanence of life. Maduka: People are worth more than riches. Munachimso: The one who always agrees with God Muonanu: The spirit can hear Munachiso: I am with God

Common igbo names starting with N

Are you looking for Igbo baby boy names in 2022? This list will leave you spoilt for choice on how to name your newborn.

Naetochukwu: Keep praising God Nchedochukwu: God’s protection Ndubuisi: Life is important Nduka: Life is more precious Ndukaku: Life is more important than wealth Ndukwe: As long as there’s life Nebechi: Looking up to God Nkemnasochukwu: Mine pleases God Nkenna: Belongs to the father (God) Nkennanyerem: The one given to me by God Nkwwachi: God’s promise Nnabuenyi: My father is great Nnabuife: My father is great Nnamdi: My father/ my God is alive Nnanyelugo: God has given victory/honour Nwabueze: A child is a king Nwachimereze: A child who God crowned King Nwachukwu: God's child Nwadinobichi: A child in God’s heart Nwaekerendu: The child destined to live Nwankpa/Nwadinkpa: Very important child Nwaokocha: Child of a fair man Nwokeocha: A fair boy/man Nwokeoma: A handsome man Nzubechukwu: God’s plan/God’s wish Nwabugwu: A child is a thing of pride Ndubueze: Life is king Nkemakolam: May my own not leave Nwadiaso: This child is sweet

Igbo male names starting with O

If you are scouting for nice Igbo male names, these are some of the options you could consider:

Ochudo: He who chases after peace Oguchinalurum: The fight God fights for me Onyekachi: Who is bigger than God? Onyeneke: He who creates Osinachi: From God Okezika: Perfect creation from God Omezika: Perfect creation from God Okoro: Strong man Obiajulu: My heart is at peace Obiefune Ganiru: Full of good luck Okenna: Father’s share Oliseloka: God has thought well Onyedikachi: Who is like God Ogugua: Consolation

Igbo baby names for boys starting with S

These are some unique Igbo names for twins you could consider:

Somadina: May I not be alone Somayina: May I not be or walk alone Sochimbuchi: My God is the only God

Igbo names for boys starting with T

These are the unique Igbo name for baby boys starting with T:

Tobenna: Worship the father Tobechukwu: Worship the Almighty

Latest Igbo names for baby boys starting with U

These are the latest Igbo names for baby boys, starting with U:

Uchechukwu: The thoughts of God Uchenna: The thoughts of the father Ugwu: Mountain Ume: Breath Uwazurike: Road Udo: Peace Uzodimma: The road is good Uzoma: Good

Modern Igbo names starting with Z

What are good Igbo names? These are some of the names that have a particular bounce that most people find interesting:

Zeribe: Avoid bad people Zikoraifechukwu: Show the world the light of God Zimuzoo and Zimife: Show me the wa, Show me the light

Igbo names for twins

Now you have some of the best Igbo names for boys and their meanings. The names will propel your son to greatness.

