The Nigeria Customs Service has been the subject of stories claiming that multiple deaths may have resulted from consuming rice distributed by the command

The Seme Border Command of the NCS has responded to the allegations and explained how it disposes of seized items

Meanwhile, the Republic of Benin has shut its borders against Nigeria in a bid to protect its farmers

Recent rumours have linked multiple deaths to allegedly poisoned rice seized by the Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

In response, the NCS issued an official statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Isah Suleiman, on behalf of the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC) at the Seme border command.

The rumours alleged that the Seme command of the NCS seized and distributed bags of rice without the knowledge of the owner.

The rumours claimed that the aggrieved owner had invoked traditional powers, allegedly causing the deaths of individuals who consumed the rice, including a soldier in Badagry.

NCS reacts to the rumours

The Command, in its statement, described the rumours as unfounded, noting that there are no facts on the ground to back these false claims and allegations.

It read;

“The Command wishes to categorically state that this narrative is entirely false, misleading and does not reflect the reality of the matter. The Command has always adhered to the NCS Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for disposing of seized goods which is guided by transparency, due process and strict adherence to extant laws and guidelines.”

It stated further that there were no actual incidents with the Command’s Area of Responsibility (AoR) that corroborates the allegations of multiple deaths resulting from the consumption of any rice linked to the Command.

It described the stories as the work of unscrupulous elements, targeted at misinforming the public with malicious and fictitious accusations, and scoring cheap points, the SUN reports.

The command urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours and refrain from spreading such stories that could incite fear in the country or tarnish the image of security agencies carrying out their duties.

The statement reiterated the commitment of the Seme Area Command, under the leadership of Oramalugo, to carrying out its responsibilities to suppress smuggling, facilitate legitimate cross-border trades in line with the government's fiscal policies and laws, and generate revenue for the government.

Nigeria Customs refuses to lift ban on petrol supply to neigbours

The Nigeria Customs Service raised the issue of the continued smuggling of petroleum products to neighboring countries despite the removal of fuel subsidies.

According to the command, fuel smuggling is done for profiteering purposes, as Nigeria still has the cheapest petrol compared to its neighbours.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, explained that over 65% of smuggling in the South West occurs through the Ilaro-Ojodan and Owode-Ajilete axis, while 35% occurs through the Seme-Badagry corridor and Ogun via the Imeko-Afon.

However, the command has reiterated that it will not lift the ban on petrol supply to nearby countries like the Republic of Benin and others.

Nigeria Customs speeds up Cargo clearance

The perpetual gridlock along the port corridors is about to ease up in Lagos state as the Nigeria Customs has reduced the time for cargo clearance.

The B'Odogwu system, introduced in January 2025, has now been fully implemented with a promise to cut down the processing time for cargo clearance.

The NCS has promised that importers will be able to clear their cargoes in a matter of hours.

