The PDP crisis has taken a new dimension as former Senator Felix Ogunwale from Osun state announced his resignation from the party

Ogunwale had earlier raised concerns about his relationship with Governor Adeleke when he resigned as the chairman of the Osun State Health Technology Governing Council

The PDP chieftain's move came at a time when the party leaders are trying to reconcile aggrieved members and name ex-President Bukola Saraki as head of the reconciliation committee

Former Senator Felix Ogunwale from Osun state has resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His exit from the ruling party in the southwest state was confirmed by the PDP in Ward 01, Iragbiji, Osun State.

Ogunwale had earlier raised concerns when he resigned from his position as chairman of the Osun State Health Technology Governing Council, a development that raised questions about his relationship with Governor Ademola Adeleke.

According to The Punch, the PDP chairperson for Ward 01, Taibat Oladimeji, stated that Ogunwale's exit was a relief, as he had not participated in party activities for about a year. Oladimeji declared that the Ward Executives would not follow Ogunwale out of the party, reaffirming their commitment to PDP and the Adeleke administration.

Ogunwale's Ward announced his resignation from PDP

A special ward congress was held to discuss Ogunwale's resignation, and the party members expressed their loyalty to Governor Adeleke. The congress passed a vote of confidence in the governor, commending his performance and the projects being executed in the Boripe Local Government Area.

The party leaders also commended the state PDP leadership for maintaining a smooth relationship with the governor. Oladimeji pledged the continued loyalty of PDP members in Ogunwale's ward to Adeleke, assuring him of support in future elections.

In his resignation letter, Ogunwale cited "personal growth and sincere commitment to the welfare of his people" as reasons for his decision to quit the party. Efforts to reach Ogunwale for comment were unsuccessful. The Ward Executives have notified the state and national PDP leadership of Ogunwale's resignation and reaffirmed their commitment to the party.

Saraki appointed to reconcile aggrieved PDP members

This happened at a time when the PDP at the national level was trying to rescue the party from the gale of defection rocking it. Earlier on Monday, May 12, the PDP governors and former governors named ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki as the head of a seven-member reconciliation committee.

The move comes amid a prolonged party crisis and as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election. The PDP-GF chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, announced this while briefing newsmen after the forum’s crucial meeting with former governors on Sunday night, May 11, in Abuja.

5 PDP govs to work for Tinubu, APC - Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele stated that governors who are members of the PDP have been compromised ahead of the 2027 election.

Ayodele specifically mentioned Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Oyo, and Osun states as those that will be negotiated for the APC. He claimed that the PDP Governors' Forum led by Mohammed has been compromised, adding that the platform is no longer effective.

