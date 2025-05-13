Saheed Oladele, the Baàmẹ̀kọ́ of Ibadanland and Chairman/CEO of Erudite Group of Schools, has become the chairman of the 2025 CCII Ibadan Youth Conference

The 2025 CCII Ibadan Youth Conference has been scheduled to hold in Ibadan on Tuesday, May 13

Chief Abiola Alli, the Chairman of the Ibadan Week Festival Planning Committee, announced the development at a press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

Ibadan — The Baàmẹ̀kọ́ of Ibadanland and Chairman/CEO of Erudite Group of Schools, Chief Saheed Oladele, has been announced as the Chairman of the 2025 CCII Ibadan Youth Conference scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

This announcement was made by the Chairman of the Ibadan Week Festival Planning Committee, Chief Abiola Alli, during a press conference on Thursday marking the commencement of the annual Ibadan Week cultural celebration.

"Saheed Oladele to chair CCII Ibadan Youth Conference Photo Credit: Saheed Oladele

Source: Twitter

Chief Alli confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been concluded with Chief Saheed Oladele to chair the grand Youth Day Conference, which will take place at the Bode Amoo Hall of Ibadan House.

According to Chief Alli, the event will focus on empowering young people across Ibadanland with the tools and knowledge to pursue meaningful careers. “Sensitising and empowering the youth in Ibadanland remains one of the best ways to emancipate them to pursue their life dreams, build careers for themselves, and thereby contribute significantly to the growth of their various communities,” he said.

The theme of the 2025 Youth Day Conference is “Bridging the Unemployment Gap: The Role of Mandatory Entrepreneurship and Vocational Training in Ibadanland.” The seminar aims to highlight the importance of entrepreneurship and vocational programmes in reducing youth unemployment and fostering economic development in the region.

It would be recalled that the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), a year ago, conferred the title of Grand Ambassador of Ibadan Culture (GAIC) on Chief Saheed Oladele in recognition of his contributions to education and cultural development. The multiple award-winning educationist also received the Face of Oyo Youths Award three weeks ago and, just last week, was conferred with the prestigious title of Amuyangan Ile Oodua by the Yoruba Study Group.

Source: Legit.ng