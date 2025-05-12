Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a bold plan to significantly tighten migration rules, aiming to reduce net migration by the end of this parliamentary term in 2029

The reforms introduce stricter language requirements, extend the residency period for settled status, and remove the social care visa, signaling a major shift in UK immigration policy

With new restrictions on skilled worker and study visas, Starmer’s strategy focuses on prioritizing high-skilled individuals while ensuring stronger compliance across all immigration routes

Sir Keir Starmer introduced a comprehensive migration reform plan aimed at reducing net migration by tightening entry requirements.

His government released a white paper detailing policy changes that would significantly impact visa routes, settlement eligibility, and employment opportunities.

Language requirements for visa holders

Under the new policy, all visa applicants, including dependents, must demonstrate a minimum level of English proficiency.

Skilled worker visa applicants now require an upper intermediate level of English, an increase from the previous intermediate standard. Extensions will only be granted if applicants show progress in their language skills.

Extended residency for settled status

The duration required to qualify for settled status has doubled from five to ten years.

However, professionals deemed "high-contributing," such as doctors and nurses, can still apply after five years.

A newly introduced bereaved parent visa allows individuals with a deceased British or settled child to gain immediate settled status.

British citizenship reforms

Applicants contributing significantly to UK society and the economy may qualify for citizenship sooner. The Life in the UK test, a key requirement for citizenship, is set to be reformed.

The government has decided to phase out the social care visa, which permitted care workers to enter the UK due to staffing shortages.

A transition period extending until 2028 will allow current visa holders to apply for extensions or switch to alternative visa routes.

Changes to skilled worker visa rules

Stricter conditions have been imposed on skilled worker visas. Applicants now need an undergraduate degree instead of A-level qualifications.

Restrictions on overseas recruitment for critical skill shortages have been reinforced, with a focus on enhancing domestic training and participation.

Exceptions apply to highly skilled individuals under schemes like the global talent visa and the high potential individual route.

Study visa restrictions

Graduate visa holders will only be allowed to stay for 18 months post-study, a reduction from the previous two-year period. PhD holders will be limited to three years.

Additionally, institutions sponsoring international students must meet stricter compliance requirements, with failing institutions facing student recruitment limits.

Starmer’s migration strategy marks a substantial shift in the UK’s immigration landscape.

These policies aim to lower net migration while ensuring that incoming individuals meet stricter language, education, and economic contribution standards.

UK government to end overseas recruitment for care workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has announced plans to end overseas recruitment for care workers in a bid to reduce net migration.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that new rules would require care companies to hire British nationals or extend visas of foreign workers already residing in the country.

