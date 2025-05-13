The value of the naira has appreciated against the United States dollar in the official foreign exchange market

The new exchange rate comes on the back of consecutive losses for the naira across all markets

Pressure on the naira against the US dollar in the parallel market continued as BDC traders increased exchange rates

The naira has recovered against the United States dollar in the official foreign exchange market after several days of losses.

New data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the naira closed at N1,597.70/$1 on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Monday’s exchange rate represents an appreciation of N9 or 0.5% from the previous day’s closing rate of N1,607/$1.

It is also the first time since April 28 that the naira achieved a closing exchange rate below N1,600 against the naira.

Naira against other currencies

Similar appreciation was recorded for the naira against the Pound Sterling and euro in the official market.

On Friday, May 9, the Nigerian naira closed at N2,145.48/£1 against the Pound Sterling and N1,818.42/€1 against the Euro in the official foreign exchange market.

By Monday, the naira had appreciated against both currencies. The exchange rate for the Pound Sterling dropped to N2,114.02/£1, while the Euro fell to N1,780.80/€1, reflecting an improved performance of the local currency.

Here is a snapshot of the latest exchange rates

CFA: N2.76

Yuan/Renminbi: N222.05

Danish Krona: N238.71

Euro: N1780.81

Yen: N10.81

Riyal: N426.68

South African Rand: N87.52

Swiss Franc: N1900.99

Pounds Sterling: N2114.02

Naira falls against dollar at black market

In the parallel market, also known as the black market, the naira told a different story against the US dollar.

Traders who spoke to Legit.ng confirmed that the Nigerian currency depreciated against the dollar.

Abdullahi, a BDC trader, told Legit.ng:

"The dollar selling exchange rate has increased to N1,627, while we buy at N1,617 from customers. However, the pound and euro exchange rates remain at N2,155/£1 and N1,815/€1, respectively.

"I expect that by the end of the week, the exchange rate for the naira will have improved."

