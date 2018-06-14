Top 30 types of Igbo dressing for men and women with pictures
The Igbo people are indigenous to the southeastern part of Nigeria and are well-known for their enterprising, independent, and adventurous nature. Like other Nigerian tribes, the Igbo have a rich culture and heritage characterized by elements such as food, rituals, beliefs, and dressing. We will look at the various types of Igbo dressing for both men and women today.
Igbo fashion is generally quite colorful and involves numerous accessories such as beads, hats, necklaces, and trendy whisks.
Types of Igbo dressing
Here are some of the best-looking Igbo men and women's dressing styles.
Igbo cultural dressing for men
The traditional Igbo attire for men is usually called the Isiagu. It is a soft shirt with patterns or floral prints on it. It is usually paired with plain trousers. However, this does not mean that these men do not wear other types of clothes. Here is a quick look.
The classic Isiagu
This Isiagu looks fantastic in white and black patterns. The plain white trouser completes the look elegantly.
The floral and plain Isiagu
Here is a floral printed Isiagu and a plain one. The shirt's versatility makes it excellent to try in various patterns, prints, and colours.
Pin-striped Isiagu
While most people pair an Isiagu with a plain shirt, feel free to try the pinstriped variant for an even classier look. The one above looks great in brown with white stripes.
Igbo royal robes
These robes were part of the Igbo traditional wear for men. They typically included a long gown matched with plain trousers. It is still one of the best looks to try today.
The checked shirt and trouser
This checked shirt and trouser combo gives a touch of style to a common attire.
Plain and elegant
While Igbo attire is generally associated with bright patterns, floral prints, and colour combinations, you can always try the plain look for that extra elegance and sophistication.
The beaded look
The Igbo people are renowned for their love of fashion accessories. The above look makes use of a beaded necklace to complement the Isiagi.
Igbo attires for women
Igbo women typically wear dresses of varying lengths. They often match these with numerous accessories such as traditional bangles, earrings, necklaces, and headscarves. Some of the names of Igbo dresses include Ekwerike and Akwette. Here is a look at some great Igbo female attires.
The peplum dress
Igbo dresses come in numerous shapes and sizes, with the peplum being one of the most popular. The above design is a prime example of how well the peplum looks.
Long dresses
These constitute the Igbo cultural attire for ladies. The long dresses are renowned for their flair, colours, and bold designs. The dresses can be easily paired with a wide range of accessories such as the small purses in the picture.
These dresses are also part of the typical Igbo women's traditional wear.
Mermaid dress
Mermaid dresses are the perfect attires for someone looking to highlight their figure. The above design overflows to the bottom, creating a lovely effect.
Accessorizing on the head and neck
While these dresses look amazing, they are made even better by the accessories on the women's heads and necks. The beads are also a significant part of the Igbo traditional attire for females.
Dull and bright
The combination of dull and bright colours works amazing. The above design uses this concept to perfectly blend the bright maroon colour with the dull grey.
Off-shoulder designs
Laced up
Lace is commonly used in Igbo attires, particularly on women's dresses. The above design makes use of lace on the upper side, and a thicker material on the bottom.
Floral designs
Floral designs are quite versatile and can work for pretty much everyone.
Matching headscarf
Headscarves are an integral part of traditional and modern Igbo dressing. One of the most common Igbo fashion styles involves matching one's dress with a headscarf like in the above image.
Bold necklaces
The Igbo people are well-known for their bold necklaces and bangles. These accessories have always been part of the Igbo female traditional attire.
All-white
While Igbo attires are generally colourful and full of patterns, it does not mean one cannot try out the plain versions. White is particularly nice looking, as evidenced by the above photo.
There are numerous types of Igbo dressing for both men and women. While Igbo fashion has evolved over the years and now has more western elements, various traditional aspects still remain.
