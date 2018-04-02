Colors that go with purple for a wedding: Best combinations for 2022

Discover the best combinations of colors that go with purple for a wedding. Purple is ideal for couples who prefer bright and memorable wedding colors. Many find this color quite challenging to match with other colors. This article will help you blend different tones with purple and strike a beautiful color balance.

Purple wedding theme ideas. Photo: @uyaishalini, @ShamikaMyrickMorgan, @MementosEvents&Design, @studio2053_sd, @munaluchibride, @abicious_balloons (modified by author)

Purple is one of the most unique and beautiful colors existing in nature. If you dream of a wedding ceremony decorated in non-traditional tones, you should pay attention to the purple color and its combination with other colors. Many years ago, purple symbolized the harmony of a human with nature. It’s a symbol of luxury and respect.

Colors that go with purple for a wedding

In ancient Rome, purple was made of rare mollusc shells so that only the wealthy could afford violet-colored clothing. To date, purple is an aura of wealth and elegance. The most common shades of purple are blackberry, lilac, lavender, plum, indigo, and amethyst. Violet is a complicated color, and its intensity varies depending on the season.

1. Gold and purple wedding theme ideas

Couples wearing gold and purple wedding theme attires. Photo: @thesignaturegh, @Ayodeji Kolawole, @ghanaweddingguide (modified by author)

Gold and purple are the best fall wedding purple color scheme. Purple is a neutral color formed from a combination of blue and red. Blue symbolizes the masculine, and red denotes the feminine. You can change from a white to a wedding dress in one event or do two ceremonies.

2. White and royal purple wedding theme

White and royal purple wedding theme. Photo: @fleurdelaceuk, @flowerishingdesigns, @fotosbyfola, @munaluchibride, @isaidyesflweddingpros (modified by author)

White is one of the best wedding color combinations with purple. Everyone's attention is riveted on the groom and bride. Therefore, choose exemplary attire. Modern wedding décor collections also have lilac, purple, smoky violet, red, and other tones. Enjoy the moment with a white and purple wedding theme mixed with red and more colors.

3. White and dark purple wedding theme

Beautiful purple weddings. Photo: @studio2053_sd, @isaidyesflweddingpros, @beautybybobola, @elegantweddingmagazine, @juliedominyfloralartistry (modified by author)

A bridal bouquet at a purple wedding doesn’t necessarily have to be monotone. If you use traditional white roses, mix them with purple dahlias or asarines. Also, irises, violets, lilac twigs, tulips, and violet callas to make the bouquet look lovelier.

4. Purple and gray wedding theme

Purple and gray wedding themes. Photo: @jacksonmwangiphotography, @jacksonmwangiphotography, @4menunited, @clean_maids_wedding, @clean_maids_wedding, @clean_maids_wedding (modified by author)

Bride's maids and groom's men can wear anything gray and purple to match the groom's outfit. Their bouquets, bracelets, belts, and shoes should have the same color combinations. The bride can wear a white wedding dress or a traditional gray and purple outfit.

5. Emerald green and purple wedding theme

Green and purple wedding venues. Photo: @RubieBasiliscoVista, @abicious_balloons, @devikanarainandcompany, @ShamikaMyrickMorgan, @yvettemokoena, @wedding.bridesmaid, @wedable (modified by author)

The Emerald green and purple wedding theme are gorgeous. Choose a natural environment like a park to take advantage of the natural emerald green color. The location of a purple wedding depends on the preferences of the newlyweds and, of course, the season. If the weather permits, you can organize an exit ceremony.

6. Light purple wedding theme

Venues with light purple wedding theme. Photo: @PurpleTwirlEvents, @officialvieews, @Dreameventsghana, @MementosEventsDesign, @Dreameventsghana, @juliedominyfloralartistry (modified by author)

A purple carpet makes a wedding venue look classy and comfy. Add fresh flowers, cards with beautiful wedding messages written in colors matching the décor, table covers, love beads, brooches, colored feathers, purple cocktails, liqueur bottles, menu cards, cutlery, grapes, plums, and fruit vases and and any other item.

7. Light and dark purple color theme

Light and dark purple colors combined for wedding. Photo: @junebydesign, @juliedominyfloralartistry, @munaluchibride, @junebydesign (modified by author)

You can also use the light and dark purple combination as the venue's decoration. The colors also look good on the bride's convoy. Decorate her car with violet and purple ribbons, balloons, and floral compositions. On the car doors, you can hook lavender or lilac bouquets. The machine should also fit the theme if the wedding takes place in a retro style.

8. All colors blended with purple

A venue and bride's maids. Photo: @sparklescreations, @willymuturi (modified by author)

You can have exciting combinations like violet with green, blue, orange, red, and yellow at your wedding venue and dress the same way. It’s worth noting how these colors look pretty and playful when put together.

9. Blue and purple wedding colors

Blue and purple wedding color themes. Photo: @africanwedding, @birthdaycolors, @wedable , @decordesigns (modified by author)

Blue and purple are a perfect match for a wedding venue. You can see for yourself from these images. The designers used the idea for a children's birthday party, and you can implement it at your wedding venue too. Don’t forget about accessories: tablecloths, napkins, glasses decorated with purple ribbons, and lilac candlesticks.

10. Pink and purple colors for wedding

Pink and purple colors for a wedding. Photo: @dreamery_, @rajtentsllc, @renzowseventdesign, @carter7grandevents (modified by author)

You can have only pink and purple at your outdoor or indoor wedding venue or add more colors. They say the more, the merrier. Yellow, gold, green, and blue are some of the best colors to add to this combination.

What color goes good with purple?

Gold, blue, white, orange, red, gray, and green go well with purple. These color combinations make a wedding venue and the couple look sophisticated and cool.

Is purple suitable for wedding?

Purple is a versatile color and the best for modern brides. It suits all wedding venues and skin tones.

What does purple symbolize in a wedding?

Purple means royalty, power, luxury, and mystery. Using it at your wedding shows you love these four things.

What are the wedding colors for 2022?

The most cherished wedding colors in 2022 are purple, white, blue, gold, pink, and gray.

You should carefully combine colors that go with purple for a wedding. Purple should serve as the primary color. You can then add other tones to it. Stick to plain designs and bright shades in the overall color theme for the wedding.

