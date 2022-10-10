Bella, 7 Other BBNaija Stars Serve Legs in Stylish Looks at Phyna's Winner Party
- The Big Brother Naija party thrown in honour of the 2022 winner, Phyna, saw the ex-housemates turning up in attendance
- The ladies from Diana to Daniella, came through looking their very best in jaw-dropping and stylish ensembles
- In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how eight Level Up stars, including the winner dressed for the occasion
Phyna was honoured with a party to celebrate her win by Big Brother Naija organisers recently and it was a night to behold.
The stars of the Level Up season stepped out in their best numbers to party with the Hype Priestess.
There were numerous fashion moments, especially from the ladies who made sure to show off some skin.
Legit.ng takes a look at how eight ladies dressed up for the event.
Check them out below:
1. Phyna
The season's winner was a vision in white, draping her curves in a white mini dress by @ceolumineeofficial.
The dress featured structured pleats around both shoulders and on one side of her hips.
2. Bella
Big Bella, as her fans call her, was a sight to behold, looking all shades of pretty in a fringed dress.
The look which was designed by @medlincouturecollection featured a feathered cape and a sheer fabric which matched her skin tone was used to line the dress.
3. Christy O
The ivory beauty came through with the pizzaz in a dramatic purple number.
Also designed by @ceolumineeofficial, the dress featured structured sleeves and a cylindrically shaped skirt.
4. Doyin
The beautiful housemate kept things chic and classy in this min dress. The bedazzled dress featured a double-strap one-shoulder sleeve design, and the opening in front was lined with a sheer fabric.
The dess was designed by @official7thavenue.
5. Daniella
The 'diamond of the season' came through with the drama in a gorgeous grey number.
Her vibrant red hair contrasted with the lovely outfit designed by @ceolumineeofficial.
6. Diana
The ivory beauty flaunted her curves in a black dress designed by @zateemeeofficial.
The corset bodice dress featured feathers and a slanty opening in the front, showing off her thighs.
7. Rachel
The budding Nollywood actress opted for a velvet black dress, looking every shades of classy.
The look designed by @julyetpeters and featured feathers around the hem of the sleeves.
8. Chichi
The beautiful star draped her curves in a shimmery see-through gold number.
The dress featured a thigh-high opening and flattered her curves.
