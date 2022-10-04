Octobers are often festive periods in Nigeria as the first day marks the anniversary of the country's independence from Britain

As is the case, a lot of outfits in various shades of green are showcased for the special day, and this year was no different

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six different looks that are simply perfect for owambe functions

The Independence Day celebration may have come and gone, but we certainly aren't over some looks from that day and afterwards.

While owambe party outfits come in many beautiful colours, our focus is on the colour green and how some of our favourite fashionistas (and fresh faces) have styled the harmonious colour.

Photos show Nigerian celebrities in asoebi styles. Credit: @tokemakinwa, @beautytukura, @officialceecee

Source: Instagram

If you're a fan of looking extra at functions, then hang in there because in this article, Legit.ng highlights some looks in the colour green for you.

Check them out below

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Look 1

Tiktok star and budding fashionista came through with the glam in this beautiful ensemble.

The dress featured a sheer fabric that perfectly matched her skin tone, an exposed corset and a play of different shades of green.

Gorgeous.

Look 2

2018 BBNaija star, Bambam celebrated Nigeria in a green ankara dress.

The floor-length ensemble featured a sheer neckline and a lace-infused, bedazzled corset bodice. The lovely dress is something that certainly commands attention.

Look 3

Cee-C looked every inch a bride in this jaw-dropping ensemble.

If you want to ensure the spotlight remains on you at that event, get yourself this regal look.

Look 4

Toke Makinwa has always been a boss babe when it comes to rocking fashionable garb, and this time is certainly no different.

Like Cee-C, she came through with the queenly vibe in this look which is also perfect for owambes.

Look 5

Top designer, Bibi Lawrence is another lady who always keeps her fans impressed with both her designs and the outfits she sports.

Here, she rocks a green look which she bedazzled with pink embellishments. These two colours certainly go hand in hand.

Look 6

BBNaija star, Beauty came through with fierceness in this dramatic ensemble.

Everything from the structured blouse to her poise and elegance came together to make this look work.

Be like Beauty, step out in this head-turning design!

Make them go green with envy by rocking any of these designs!

What I ordered: Lady shares what she got after paying N250k for dress recreation

Another person has fallen victim to the popular 'What I ordered versus what I got' fiasco, but it appears not everyone agrees that this is the case.

Identified as @bambipearls17 on Tiktok, she posted a video which showed photos of a dress she wanted and what she got instead.

She had paid a fashion designer the sum of N250,000 to replicate a heavily bejewelled mini dress featuring a choker neckline.

However, it appears she was not pleased with the result, which slightly differed from the original in terms of how much embellishments were done to it.

Source: Legit.ng