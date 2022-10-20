Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, is one movie star who is big on fashionable looks

Always ending on the best-dressed list, Afegbai has proven to be the queen of red carpet looks

There are a few female Nigerian celebrities who know their onions when it comes to fashion and style, and Lilian Afegbai is one of them.

The Nollywood actress has, over the years, proven to be a queen of serving major looks, especially on the red carpet.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six looks rocked by the actress that are perfect for red carpets.

Check out the photos below:

1. Lily in shimmery look

The Nollywood actress and producer looked like a million bucks in this stunning shimmering off-shoulder number.

She rocked a low bun style with two locs of hair framing her face, and strappy sandals on her feet.

2. Lilian in exposed corset

This gorgeous black dress worn for Veekee James's gala is another look worthy of note.

The form-fitting dress featured a bedazzled top and a floor-length overskirt.

3. Lilian in black

Herre, she rocked this gorgeous dress that fit her body like a glove.

The hooded mermaid dress featured long sleeves that served as gloves as well. She paired the look with a shinny purse.

4. Lilian in a red dress

The movie star was a vision in red in this photo. She rocked a long-sleeved dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

The look featured a floor-length train and she paired it with smoky eye makeup.

5. Lilian in a choker dress

The beautiful actress displayed her curves in this gorgeous dress with a keyhole neckline.

The heavily-bejewelled dress flattered her lovely silhouette.

6. Lilian in pink

The actress came through with the baddie vibes in this pink dress.

The halterneck dress featured a thigh-high opening and a corset bodice. She paired the look with silver sandals.

The actress sure knows how to slay!

