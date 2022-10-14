The celebrity fashionistas made sure to deliver on the good looks and fans can't help but drool over them

From mini dresses to bold and colourful looks, it is safe to say this week witnessed some fashionable moments

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how eight beautiful ladies slayed this week

When it comes to fashion and style, there are some celebrities who make it their duty always to slay.

Whether on the red carpet or on a regular day out, best believe that they would always come through in style.

Photos show Nigerian celebrities in stylish looks. Credit: @sharonooja, @tiwasavage, @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights eight beautiful looks rocked by celebrities which falls in our favourite ensembles of the week.

Check them out below:

1. Toyin Lawani

The top celebrity designer and stylist has a thing for attention-commandin looks and this time is no different.

She sported a rainbow-coloured button-down dress which she paired with a full length trousers in a the same print.

2. Sharon Ooja

The beautiful Nollywood sweetheart rocked some stylish looks on her trip abroad.

Our favourite, however, is this two-piece mini look. The lacey corset look, which flattered her skin tone, paired with the fringed skirt, definitely gave her a glamorous look.

3. Regina Daniels

The mother of two took things up a notch in her birthday shoot by donning a dramatic high-collar gold dress.

She paired the look with some fishnets and black pumps while sporting a black pixie cut.

While the ivory beauty is used to rocking stylish ensembles, this is quite different from her usual look, and we are loving every bit of it!

4. Tiwa Savage

For one of fashion house, Alexander McQueen's event, the singer dressed up in a red leather trench coat, showing off her beautiful legs.

She accessorised with a purse and a pair of dark sunnies.

5. Beverly Osu

While we are yet to see the full look, we can't get over how the look compliments her skin tone effortlessly.

Pairing the off-shoulder floral corset top with deep purple bottoms worked so well and we can't help but fall in love!

6. Modella

The Big Brother Naija star came through for the Gen Z people in this swaggy look.

The black leather bottoms and the cute halterneck crop top flattered her physique, once again reminding fans why she is indeed called 'Modella'.

7. Beauty Tukura

When you have legs for days, you have no reasons to not show them off!

This is exactly what the BBNaija star and ex-beauty queen did in this uber-flirty blue number. And we are loving it!

8. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress was red carpet-ready in this shimmery gold dress.

Afegbai posted a video of herself looking all shades of fabulous, with her hair and makeup on point.

The ladies came through with the fashionable looks this week!

