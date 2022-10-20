Big Brother Naija reality star, Dorathy Bachor, had wowed fans with some photos rocking a yellow slip dress

Weeks after she posted photos, Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai shared a video rocking a similar dress

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the fashionista celebrities styled their attires

Looking good is good business and for a lot of fashion lovers in Nigeria, it is worth every penny spent.

While many celebrities strive for a unique sense of style, especially with living in the public eye, we often see them have these fashion twin moments every once in a while.

Photos of Dorathy and Lilian in similar yellow dresses. Credit: @thedorathybachor, @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

On today's edition, we have Big Brother Naija star Dorathy Bachor and Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai.

The ladies were spotted - at different times - rocking similar dresses.

Dorathy Bachor

The Lockdown star was a vision in yellow when she posted these photos in a lovely slip dress.

The asymmetrical dress featured a halterneck and she paired it with a gold clutch and some black sandals.

Lilian Afegbai

Just recently, the Nollywood star shared a video out and about in a similar look.

Rocking a ponytail hairstyle, she paired the cowlneck dress with a black mini bag and some stilettos.

