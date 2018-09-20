Ekiti State University portal, cut off mark, school fees and courses
Ekiti State University is a state government-owned and operated Nigerian state university. It was founded back in 1982 as the Obafemi Awolowo University. The institution offers various programmes from its nine faculties. Here is everything you need to know about the Ekiti State University portal, including current fees, courses offered and their cut-off marks.
Ekiti State University's main campus is in Ado Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State, Nigeria. The institution aims to produce graduates to handle contemporary socioeconomic and environmental challenges.
Overview of Ekiti State University
Ekiti State University was established in 1982 as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ado-Ekiti, but in 1985, it was renamed as Ondo State University. The university was later reestablished as Ekiti State University in 1999 following the creation of Ekiti State from the old Ondo State.
EKSU offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. Like many universities, this Nigerian university is involved in research activities across different fields.
Ekiti State University portal
Ekiti State University portal offers reliable communication, teaching, and training between learning institutions and their students. The portal is used for various purposes, such as finding and updating student profiles, checking admission, and paying fees.
How do you log in to your Ekiti State University portal?
To log into the portal, follow the steps below:
- Open the official Ekiti State University website.
- Under "Students", click on "Students login".
- Enter the JAMB registration or matric number as your username and "password1" as the default password, and click "Login".
How can you apply for Ekiti State University admission?
To get admitted to the institution, you must make an online application. Follow the steps below to apply.
- Open the admission Ekiti State University portal.
- Under "Admission", click on "Apply for Admission".
- Enter the required details. These include your name, email address and password. Your account will have been created successfully.
- Agree to the terms and conditions and click "Create".
- A confirmation email will be sent to your email. Check it out, and then proceed as directed. You will be required to log in to the portal again to complete your application.
- Follow the prompts to make the application.
How do I check your admission status?
The Ekiti State University admission status checking portal is the same one you applied to. Follow these simple steps:
- Visit the admission portal.
- Click on "Admission" and then "Check Admission Status".
- Select the application session and your admission year.
- Enter your registration number/form number/email address as your user name and click "Check Status".
What are the courses offered in Eksu?
The Ekiti State University courses are grouped into nine different faculties. Below is a breakdown of the various courses being offered currently.
1. Faculty of Agricultural Science
The faculty has six programmes which run for five years.
- Agricultural Economics and Extension Services
- Animal Production & Health Sciences
- Crop, Horticulture and Landscape Design
- Soil Resources and Environmental Management
- Forestry Resources and Wildlife Management
- Fisheries and Aquaculture Management
2. Faculty of Arts
The Faculty of Arts offers the following programmes.
- Religious Studies
- Islamic Religious Studies/Arabic
- Christian Religious Studies
- English & Literary Studies
- History & International Studies
- Linguistics & Nigeria Languages
- Theatre and Media Arts
- French
- Yoruba
- Philosophy
3. Faculty of Education
This faculty offers various courses. They include:
- English Education
- French Education
- Yoruba Education
- Christian Religious Studies
- Education Arabic Studies
- Education History
- Biology Education
- Mathematics Education
- Chemistry Education
- Basic/Integrated Science Education
- Computer Science Education
- Physics Education
- Social Studies
- Economics Education
- Political Science Education
- Geography Education
- Agricultural Education
- Library and Information Science
- Mechanical Technology
- Building and Woodwork Technology
- Electrical/Electronic Technology
- Business Education
- Educational Technology
4. Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering offers the following courses.
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
5. Faculty of Law
For individuals who are interested in law, the programmes run for five years. The faculty remains focused on ensuring academic and professional excellence.
6. Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences has several courses. They include:
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Actuarial Science
- Entrepreneurship
- Insurance
- Cooperative Studies
- Marketing
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
7. Faculty of Medicine
Below is a list of courses offered at Ekiti State University under the Faculty of Medicine.
- Medicine and Surgery
- Nursing
- Anatomy
- Physiology
8. Faculty of Sciences
The courses offered under the Faculty of Sciences include:
- Biochemistry
- Chemistry
- Industrial Chemistry
- Geology
- Geo-Physics
- Mathematics
- Computer Science
- Statistics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Plant Sciences and Biotechnology
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Zoology
9. Faculty of Social Science
The Faculty of Social Science offers the following courses:
- Economics
- Geography and Planning Science
- Tourism Studies
- Psychology
- Political Science
- Sociology
- Environmental Management
What is the cut-off mark for Ekiti State University?
The general Ekiti State University cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission session is 180. Some specific courses require higher scores. They include:
- Medicine: 250
- Law: 240
- Nursing: 220
Applicants who did not initially select Ekiti State University as their choice but attained a score of 140 or higher in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are eligible to apply for admission.
How much is the school fees of Ekiti State University?
Ekiti State University school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session is not yet available. However, you can get an idea of the costs by looking at the approved tuition fees for the 2020/2021 session. During that year, annual fees ranged from N60,000 to N356,000, with an additional N4,000 portal management fee.
Is Ekiti State University form still out?
The Ekiti State University form for the 2023/2024 admission is closed. The Post-UTME screening exercise commenced in September 2023.
Is Ekiti State University good?
Ekiti State University is a public university, which makes it more affordable for any Nigerian to pursue a programme. The institution has also produced successful graduates in various fields, offering potential networking opportunities.
Ekiti State University offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across different disciplines. The institution has modern infrastructure, well-equipped laboratories, libraries, and other facilities.
