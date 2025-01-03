2025 is another opportunity for prospective candidates to gain admission to Nigerian tertiary institutions. To make the registration seamless, it is best to be way ahead of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) requirements, especially regarding course selection and application via the examination body's website.

Due to a lack of proper orientation, many candidates fail even before JAMB's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Perhaps due to excitement, many pick their preferred institutions and courses without knowing what they entail, only to secure admissions and see the opportunity slip off their fingers due to mistakes they could have avoided. We don't want this for you!

For the benefit of prospective candidates, myexamcode.net in this article shared guidelines for various courses offered by different educational institutions and how to apply.

How to pick subjects that match your preferred course:

To assist in selecting the appropriate course, it is advisable to review the JAMB subject combinations relevant to your preferred course of study.

This will provide essential guidance when choosing a course at the institution of your choice.

Below are JAMB subjects that match some major courses you could consider:

1. Medicine and Surgery:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry

2. Agricultural Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

3. Computer Science:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and one of Biology, Chemistry, Agric Science, Economics and Geography

4. Biochemistry:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry

5. Civil Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

6. Medical Laboratory Science:

English Language, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

7. Accountancy:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science subject

8. Business Administration:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science subject

9. Public Administration:

Use of English, Government, Economics and any other subject

10. Mass Communication:

Use of English and any three from Arts or Social Science subjects.

Check more JAMB subject combinations relevant to your preferred course of study.

How to apply to your preferred institution:

Additionally, to apply to any institution, the first step is to obtain a JAMB Registration form for admission through either the UTME or Direct Entry forms.

After selecting a course from the available institutions and purchasing the JAMB form, whether for Direct Entry or the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), it is essential to study the approved JAMB syllabus for all courses along with other important educational materials that will aid in preparation for the assessments.

