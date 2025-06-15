An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London Gatwick crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad on 12 June, claiming 241 lives and leaving only one survivor

The aircraft had undergone scheduled maintenance checks and engine overhauls, with officials insisting there were no prior issues with its condition

As investigations unfold, aviation authorities have ordered enhanced safety inspections while experts examine potential causes behind the tragic accident

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick tragically crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad on 12 June, shortly after takeoff.

The devastating accident claimed the lives of 241 of the 242 passengers and crew on board, with only one survivor.

Crashed Air India Plane's Comprehensive Check Was Due In December, Officials Speaks. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Aircraft's maintenance history

Airline officials revealed that the ill-fated aircraft, registered as VT-ANB, had undergone comprehensive C checks in June 2023, conducted by AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL).

Its next scheduled maintenance was set for December 2025. The right-side engine was overhauled and installed in March 2025, while the left-side engine underwent inspection in April 2025 in accordance with the manufacturer's protocol. The aircraft was powered by GEnx engines from GE Aerospace.

Despite these maintenance records, officials have stated that there were no known issues with either the engines or the aircraft. However, no official statement has been issued by Air India regarding the incident.

Aviation watchdog orders safety checks

In response to the crash, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered enhanced safety checks on Air India's Boeing 787-8/9 fleet.

On 14 June, the airline confirmed that these checks were progressing well, with inspections completed on nine aircraft out of its fleet of 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s.

GE Aerospace expressed its support for the DGCA’s actions, stating, "We continue to work closely with the appropriate regulatory and investigative agencies, and we are committed to providing all technical support necessary to understand the cause of this accident."

Investigation underway

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a formal inquiry into the crash.

Additionally, a high-level multi-disciplinary committee has been established to examine the causes behind the tragedy.

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel weighed in on the matter, stressing the importance of refining operational procedures under the Tata Group’s management.

He remarked that, "After three-and-a-half years of the takeover of Air India by the Tatas, the management needs to fine-tune various aspects of running a world-class airline, including maintenance."

The aviation industry and regulatory authorities are now working to determine the circumstances that led to this catastrophic event, with safety measures being reinforced to prevent future incidents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng