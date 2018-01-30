Names of God in Nigerian languages and meanings explained

There are over three hundred ethnic groups in Nigeria and over five hundred dialects across the country. This means that each of these languages worships God in different names. We have compiled some of the names of God in Nigerian languages and their meaning in English.

Photo: canva.com, (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are over 525 native languages spoken in Nigeria. The major native languages are Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Efik-Ibibio, Fulfulde, Tiv, Nupe, Kakanda, Edo, Igala, Idoma, and Izon. Below are the names of God in different Nigerian languages.

Names of God in different Nigerian languages and their meaning

Nigeria is among the countries with rich traditions. It is inhabited by people from multiple communities. It has numerous ethnic communities with different cultures and traditions. Below is a list of names of God in different languages in Nigeria.

Names of God in Hausa

Hausa is commonly associated with Muslim culture. It is one of Nigeria's most widely spoken languages. Below are the various ways the Hausa people refer to their God.

Allah Mai Girma: It means great God.

It means great God. Allah Mai Iko: Powerful God.

Powerful God. Mai Taimako: It means the helper.

It means the helper. Ruhun Hikima: It means spirit of wisdom.

It means spirit of wisdom. Sariki n Salama: Prince of peace.

Prince of peace. Tushen Rai: It means the author of life.

It means the author of life. Uba Madu Kaki: Meaning the father of glory.

Meaning the father of glory. Ubangiji: It means the supreme being.

It means the supreme being. Ubanjidi n Dunia: Meaning master of the world.

Names of God in Igbo

A group of people worshipping. Photo: pexels.com, @jibarofoto

Source: UGC

Igbo people are chiefly found in the southeastern part of the country. However, many Igbo speakers can also be found in Cameroon, while it is a minority language in Equatorial Guinea.

Agu n'eche mba: It means the Lion that guards the city.

It means the Lion that guards the city. Akwakwuru: Means the unmovable God.

Means the unmovable God. Chi ne cherem: The God that thinks for me.

The God that thinks for me. Chineke: T he creator of the world.

he creator of the world. Di nwanyi isi mpe: God is the husband of the widow.

God is the husband of the widow. Dike na' gba: This name means mighty man in battle.

This name means mighty man in battle. Dike na'gha: It means mighty warrior.

It means mighty warrior. Ebube dike: Strong and powerful God.

Strong and powerful God. Ebube mbekumbe: Forever glorious.

Forever glorious. Echeta Echezo nkpa: He who takes away pain and worries.

He who takes away pain and worries. Ejide obi esike: God is my confidence.

God is my confidence. Eze ndi Eze: It means the king of kings.

It means the king of kings. Obata obie: The God that put an end to every trouble.

The God that put an end to every trouble. Odogwu Akataka: Fearless warrior.

Fearless warrior. Odu ebo Judea: The Lion of the tribe of Judah.

The Lion of the tribe of Judah. Oje na Mmuo: The God that works in the spirit.

The God that works in the spirit. Oku n'ere ere: It means God is a consuming fire.

It means God is a consuming fire. Onye gara ije na enu mmiri: It means he that walked upon the sea.

It means he that walked upon the sea. Oputa Obie: It means one who is the beginning and the end.

Names of God in Yoruba

Crucifix statue on the mountain. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

The Yoruba is one of the most populous ethnic groups in Nigeria. The Yoruba people dominate western Nigeria and other western countries such as Benin, Ghana, Togo, and Niger.

Adagba ma paaro oye: The God who does not change no matter how old he is.

The God who does not change no matter how old he is. Alagbawi Eda: The defender of man.

The defender of man. Arugbo ojo: The Ancient of days.

The Ancient of days. Asoromaye: The God that speaks and does not fail to bring it to pass.

The God that speaks and does not fail to bring it to pass. Atererekariaye: The one that spreads out across the earth.

The one that spreads out across the earth. Atofarati: The God you can lean on.

The God you can lean on. Atogbojule: The dependable one.

The dependable one. Atorise: The God who can turn bad situations into good.

The God who can turn bad situations into good. Awamaridi: It means the unsearchable God.

It means the unsearchable God. Awimayehun: The one that speaks and does not change his words.

The one that speaks and does not change his words. Kabiyeesi: It means King.

It means King. Metalokan: It means the three in one God (Trinity).

It means the three in one God (Trinity). Oba awon Oba: This name means the kings of kings.

This name means the kings of kings. Olodumare or Eledumare: The almighty.

The almighty. Ologojulo: It means the most glorious God.

It means the most glorious God. Olorun Awon Olorun: It means the Lords of Lords.

It means the Lords of Lords. Olorun: Lord

Lord Oludariji: It means the one that forgives our sins.

It means the one that forgives our sins. Olugbala: It means the Saviour.

It means the Saviour. Oluwa: Means Lord.

Names of God in Ibibio

Ibibio people are coastal people who live in southern Nigeria. They are primarily found in Akwa Ibon and the Cross River States. In addition, some of the Ibibio speakers can be found in Cameroon, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Abasi: It means the director of the universe.

It means the director of the universe. Abasi Afid Abuk: It means God of all flesh.

It means God of all flesh. Abasi Mbom Mmi: Meaning God of my mercy.

Meaning God of my mercy. Osa Nudazi: It means the impregnable.

Names of God in Akwa Ibom language

A man praying. Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsproduction

Source: UGC

The following are some common names Akwa Ibom people use for God.

Abasi Afid Abuk: God of all flesh.

God of all flesh. Abasi Enyong: The supreme one.

The supreme one. Abasi Ifiok: The all-knowing God.

The all-knowing God. Abasi Mbom Mmi: Merciful God.

Merciful God. Abasi Usen Eset: Anciet of days.

Anciet of days. Abasi: The one who directs or controls the universe.

The one who directs or controls the universe. Abot Idem Ikpong: Self-exiting God.

Self-exiting God. Adong owo utom nkene nkaa: He that sends you on a journey and follows you on the journey.

He that sends you on a journey and follows you on the journey. Andikpon Nkan: God who is bigger than the biggest.

God who is bigger than the biggest. Ano owo emem: The giver of peace.

The giver of peace. Atang Anam Abasi: One whose words cannot be altered.

One whose words cannot be altered. Awana ekong ibuot ikpong: Fighter of individual battle.

Fighter of individual battle. Ayanha owo Ifiok: He that surpasses the Wisdom of man.

He that surpasses the Wisdom of man. Itiat Nsinsi: The rock of ages.

The rock of ages. Ntoho ye utit Abasi: Beginning and the end.

Beginning and the end. Obong Nme Mbong: Kings of kings.

Kings of kings. Obot owo ndot ukama: Creator of man and one who is capable of caring.

Creator of man and one who is capable of caring. Osa Nudazi: The impregnable.

The impregnable. Ufan Akan Ufan: Friend above all friends.

Friend above all friends. Unwana ke ekim: Light in the darkness.

Light in the darkness. Utuen Ikang Ekondo: Light of the world.

Light of the world. Utuenikang Ukpong mi: Lamp of my soul.

Names of God in Calabar language

The Efik language is widely spoken in Cross River State, especially in Calabar municipality, Calabar south, Biase, and Odukpani Local Government Areas. Below is a list of different names of God in the Efik language.

Abasi Ifiok: All wise God

All wise God Abasi mfon: God of grace

God of grace Akara ekondo: Master of the universe

Master of the universe Akara enyong ye inyang ye isong: Controller of heaven, sea and earth.

Controller of heaven, sea and earth. Akwa Abasi: Almighty God

Almighty God Andikpon Nkan: Bigger than d biggest

Bigger than d biggest Ano owo emem: Giver of peace

Giver of peace Atua owo mbom: Helper of man

Helper of man Ayaha Owo ke mfon: Giver of free salvation

Giver of free salvation Eti ufan owo: G ood friend of man

ood friend of man Itiat Idak Isong: Foundational stone

Foundational stone Itiat Nsinsi: Rock of ages

Rock of ages Utuen Ikang Ekondo: Light of the world.

Light of the world. Uyai Abasi: Handsome God

Handsome God Woro Nno Nduk Abasi: Sub planter

Traditional Nigerian society still heavily incorporates the names of God in local accents. These are the names of God in Nigerian languages from the major tribes in the country.

READ ALSO: Major tribes in Nigeria and their states with all the details

Legit.ng recently published an article with the major tribes in Nigeria and their states. Nigeria is a linguistically diverse country. English is the official language, and the people speak over 500 ethnic languages.

Nigeria has several ethnic groups, with multiple tribes within each group. Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, and Fulani are major tribes in Nigeria, and they have the most influence on the course of development of the country. Hausa and Yoruba are the largest tribes in the country.

Source: Legit.ng