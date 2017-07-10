How to calculate the first fruit offering? All the details

In Christianity, the first fruit offering is a requirement by God. As the name suggests, it is any fruit or grain harvest that ripens the earliest. It also includes the dedication of the first male born of a livestock or human to God. This offering is regarded as a down payment guaranteeing God's richest blessings upon the remaining harvest and should be given before the rest of the harvest is taken. In giving it, we give our best and not our leftovers. Over the years, there has been much debate on the day in which we should give this offering; to learn more about this, continue reading the article below.

The first fruit offering should be your best offering, not the leftovers. Over the years, there has been much debate on the day you should give this offering.

What is the first fruit offering?

First fruits are the first agricultural products of the harvest that are offered as a religious offering.

Why do we give first fruits?

The offering should be given willingly and is dedicated to God because:

You want to recognize His ownership of all that we possess.

It is a deposit guaranteeing His blessings on the rest of our harvest.

How to calculate the first fruit offering

Calculation of the first fruit offering will vary from person to person. There are various ways when to give the offering. Some individuals give it at the beginning of the new year to sow their seeds of blessings and prosperity and to thank God for allowing them to see another year.

After six months into the new year, they give another offering to thank God for all that He has done over the past six months. Finally, the last offering of the year is given in the last month to thank God for the year he has given them and for the new year.

In terms of mathematical calculations, fruit offerings are given three times a year in January, June, and December. Others will present to God offerings at any time of the year to either sow seeds of blessings and prosperity or to thank Him for such things.

What is the first fruit offering according to the Bible?

The following Bible verses are quoted about the first fruit offering.

Exodus 23:19: Bring the best of the first fruits of your soil to the house of the Lord your God. Do not cook s young goat in its mother's milk.

Bring the best of the first fruits of your soil to the house of the Lord your God. Do not cook s young goat in its mother's milk. Deuteronomy 26:2: Take some of the first fruit of all that you produce from the soil of the land that the Lord your God is giving you and put them in a basket.

Take some of the first fruit of all that you produce from the soil of the land that the Lord your God is giving you and put them in a basket. Jeremiah 2:3: Israel was holiness unto the Lord, and the firstfruits of his increase: all that devour him shall offend; evil shall come upon them, saith the Lord.

Israel was holiness unto the Lord, and the firstfruits of his increase: all that devour him shall offend; evil shall come upon them, saith the Lord. Proverbs 3:9-10: Honour the Lord with thy substance, and with the first fruits of all thine increase: So shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine.

Honour the Lord with thy substance, and with the first fruits of all thine increase: So shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine. Nehemiah 10:35-36: We also assume responsibility for bringing to the house of the Lord each year the first fruits of our crops and every fruit tree. As it is also written in the law, we will bring the firstborn of our sons and of our cattle of our herds and of our flocks to the house of our God to the priests ministering there.

Are first fruit offerings and tithe the same thing?

No, the tithe and first fruit are two separate offerings. The amount of the first fruit offering is determined by the individual, while the tithe is 10% of an individual's gross salary.

Are first fruits offering limited to just fruits and livestock?

In some churches, offerings are not just limited to fruits and livestock. Below are other examples of first fruits offering.

The first paycheck you receive for the year or from a new job.

A percentage of the money earned from an item you sold.

A percentage of the following pay cheques.

A moment of silence in the morning to reflect, worship and thank God.

Having Sabbath at the beginning of your week.

As Christians, you should always bring your best first fruit offering to the Lord's house. Giving God thanks for everything and all of your blessings is crucial. Although first fruit and tithe are the two sorts of offerings, there is no cap on the amount you should give back. You must always give back voluntarily and never out of selfishness.

