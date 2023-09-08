American-Senegalese singer, Akon, has caused a stir on social media after an interesting financial advice

The music star, who was a guest on a podcast, explained the best way to stay rich was to be stingy

Akon’s advice on how to maintain one’s wealth soon became a topic of discussion as netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Senegalese-American singer, Akon, has labelled himself as the stingiest person on the planet.

The Konvict Music star did this when he was a guest on the Impaulsive Show with Logan Paul. During the show, Akon said the best way for a person to remain rich is for them to be stingy.

Akon advices people to remain stingy if they want to stay rich. Photos: @akon, @impaulsiveshow

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, he once attempted to own a private jet, and he was only able to keep up for six months before selling it off. He said the cost of maintaining the jet was more than the actual jet.

Akon advised that it’s better for a person to buy some hours on a jet and use it only when necessary, such as when negotiating a deal.

On a final note, the Konvict Music boss stated that he often tells people to spend the money they have now like it should last their lifetime because that would instantly change the way they manage funds.

In his words:

“If you want to stay rich, stay stingy. I’m the stingiest guy on the planet. I attempted to own a jet, that ish lasted 6 months, I sold that thing so fast. Buy some hours and use it only when necessary and most of the time use it as a way of negotiation, let that be a part of your strategy to the money but whatever you do, never own a jet. Owning a jet is you spending two, three million dollars a year just for upkeep. You spend more on the maintenance than the actual jet cost. This is the advice I give everybody, the money you have now has to last you a lifetime, when you think about it like that, the way you manage everything will be different.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Akon advises people to stay stingy

The video of Akon giving financial advice on the Impaulsive show soon became a trending topic on social media. Many netizens debated over it. Some of them called it great advice, while others had another point of view.

Read some of their comments below:

infinitykay_xx:

“E get like 10 children, so it is normal to be stingy.”

ahmad__jay:

“Toh! A rich generous man has spoken.”

olufisayo_s:

“Big financial lesson!!!”

Rosythrone:

“I dunno who came up with “givers never lack” givers see shege pass stingy pple.”

mr_stevethompson:

“Stay extremely disciplined financially, but enjoy yourself when you can and help when you can ✌️.”

onyinyeeeee:

“This man went to the same school Peter obi went to .”

Ray_adeka:

“See Akon, talking about how he knows he couldn’t afford private jet. And we have pastors owning 2 in the poverty capital of the world church is the biggest business las las.”

bellokreb:

“Akon is giving his personal opinion so you don’t need to be like Akon and is not compulsory you take his words.”

lifeoflagos_:

“And I was defending him when people said he bought a fake Dior ! Maybe baba actually knew what he was doing ! Because he doesn’t want to spend money on luxury.”

