2 Buhari's Policies President Tinubu Has Publicly Condemned, Vowed to End
by Bada Yusuf
President Bola Tinubu has publicly denounced two policies of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, barely four months after he resumed the office of the Nigerian president.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, President Tinubu promised to step into Buhari's shoes and not his toes, but it appeared that the president would not sustain some policies of his political friends.
Source: Legit.ng