Top 25 aviation schools in Nigeria and their fees in 2021

Civil aviation is an essential aspect of the Nigerian transport infrastructure and its economy at large. The country has numerous airports, heliports, and regulated airstrips. It is also home to more than 20 domestic airlines. With such a vibrant aviation industry, it is unsurprising that there are numerous aviation schools in Nigeria. Most of these are located in or close to large cities and offer a wide range of flying-related courses.

As with other education subsectors, the course structures and fees vary from one aviation school to another.

The top aviation schools in Nigeria

Here is a list of aviation schools in Nigeria.

1. Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT)

This one was formerly known as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Training Centre and was the very first air training institute in Nigeria. The school was founded in 1964 and is located in the Zaria area of Kaduna State. NCAT is widely regarded as one of the best aviation schools in Nigeria.

Some of the courses offered at NCAT include flight management, aircraft maintenance and engineering, telecommunications engineering, cabin crew courses, international flight planning, private pilot license, and standard pilot license.

The fee charged varies from course to course. One has to part with about 7.5 million Naira for a standard pilot course. It is worth noting that NCAT is government0owned, making its fees somewhat friendlier compared to private institutions.

2. International Aviation College

When looking for a school of aviation in Nigeria, the International Aviation College is undoubtedly one of the most common options. It is located in Ilorin and is owned and operated by the State government of Kwara. The institute was established to deal with the shortage of well-trained pilots and assorted aviation professionals that plagued Nigeria some years ago.

To join this institute, one has to be at least 18 years old. The tuition fee varies depending on one’s course. A standard piloting course will set you back 7 million Naira.

3. Dhaewood Aviation Business School (DABS)

Dhaewood Aviation Business School is one of the best privately-owned flight training institutes in Nigeria. The school was founded in 2005 and has since trained numerous airline professionals. The fee structure at DABS is almost similar to that of the two government institutions described above.

A short three-month course costs about 50,000 Naira, while a standard piloting course costs about 7.5 million Naira.

4. Universal School of Aviation

This is one of the best aviation schools in Lagos, Nigeria. Universal School of Aviation is well-known for its professional trainers and industry-relevant courses. The school has active partnerships with numerous domestic and international airlines, a factor that contributes to the marketability of its trainees.

Most short courses cost ₦ 50,000 while medium-term costs go for about ₦230,000. Additionally, the institution offers fee discounts of up to 10% to new students coming from financially unstable backgrounds.

5. Sky Aviation Training Center

The Sky Aviation Training Center is a renowned aviation institute for professionals working in airlines and travel agencies in Nigeria. The school is located at 7 Akin-Lawanson St, Orile Oshod, Lagos.

6. Skywalker Training Center

Skywalker Training Center is an NCAA-certified aviation school in Nigeria. This training institute is located in Ikeja, Lagos. The school has courses related to commercial aeronautics such as airfare and ticketing, flight planning, aeroplane maintenance and engineering, amongst others.

Additionally, the Skywalker Training Centre also offers courses in the hotel, travel, and tourism sectors.

7. Landover Aviation Business School (LABS)

The Landover Aviation Business School is located in Ikeja, Lagos and was founded in 2002. Since then, it has evolved into one of the top aviation training institutions in Nigeria. The institute has three main faculties: faculty of aviation management operations, faculty of travel and tourism, and the faculty of aviation technical and aeronautic operations.

All three faculties have IATA certified tutors. The course fees range from ₦70,000 to ₦230,000, depending on one’s course of choice. Landover Aviation Business School (LABS) has appeared on the IATA TOP 10 Aviation Training Institutions in Africa list thrice.

8. BlueSky Aviation-Helicopter Pilot Training Academy

This institution offers a wide range of aeronautical courses and services. These include flight line services, aircraft sales, aircraft maintenance and management, pilot training, and air charters. The school is located in Zaria.

All pilot trainees are tested and approved by the country’s Federal Aviation Administration.

9. Javi Aviation Support Services

Javi Aviation Support Services is a large company that deals in the provision of consultancy services in the West African region. These services include hospitality, flight operations, cargo handling, and aeronautics training.

The institute’s corporate head office is located in Lagos State.

10. Falcon Aviation Training School

Falcon Aviation is a certified school of aviation in Lagos. This training school was the brainchild of Toyin Sannin and Erika Achumand. The two sought to make aeronautics training affordable for many people. Today, the school supports the trainees in their search for gainful employment.

The school is located in Lagos and seeks to equip its students with the requisite attitude, skills, and knowledge to succeed in the modern-day aeronautics industry.

11. Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management

Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management offers courses such as travel agency management, basic flight dispatching, cabin crew training, cargo handling, reservations, and air ticketing. To join the school, a person must have a minimum of four WASC/GCE O-Level/SSCE/NECO/NABTEB passes. Additional qualifications from reputable institutions are added advantages.

12. Crew Training Institute

Crew Training Institute focuses on setting its students on a path to successful careers in the aviation industry, and specifically as cabin crew. Most of the school’s tutors have sufficient cabin crew experience, having worked in numerous airlines across the country.

The school’s main course is the cabin crew certificate course, with additions related to interview coaching and cover letter writing.

13. Gibair Aviation Academy

This school provides training related to the maritime and aeronautic industries. The school is among the best institutions for students looking to venture into tour and travel organization, civil aeronautics, and maritime affairs.

The school is part of the Gibair Aviation Services, a group that deals in the provision of numerous travel services to the public.

14. International Institute of Aviation & Shipping Technology

This school is one of the best choices for students seeking diplomas and higher national diplomas in shipping and flying courses. The school is part of the Stelad Nigeria Company and is headquartered in Lagos.

15. Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA)

LAA is a certified pilot school in Nigeria. It is located in the central district area of the Lagos Mainland. The school’s objective is to train and support competent aeronautics professionals and set them on a path towards successful careers. Besides aeronautics courses, Lagos Aviation Academy also offers management training and personal effectiveness courses.

16. Lagos Aviation and Maritime Business Academy

The Lagos Aviation and Maritime Business Academy trains air scouts and navy cadets and makes them competent seafarers and aviators. The school’s courses are structured as ordinary diplomas, higher national diplomas, and short courses.

The institute has courses such as flight security management, nautical science, marine engineering, and shipping management and technology.

17. Riteway International School of Travel and Tourism

The school has tailored courses designed for individuals seeking careers in the airline industry. Nigeria has been experiencing an increased demand for skilled airline workers, including those who do not have degrees. Riteway International School saw this skill gap and developed bespoke travel and aeronautics courses to equip their learners with the requisite skills and knowledge to fill the industry gap.

With over 400 travel agencies and tens of domestic and foreign air operators, the Nigerian air industry is undoubtedly a significant employer.

18. Dot Aviation Training Institute

The Dot Aviation Training Institute was founded in September 2002 and offers diplomas and higher diplomas in courses such as Public Administration, IATA/UFTAA Certifications, Transport and Logistics Management, Cabin Crew, and Travel And Tourism.

19. Continental Aviation School

Continental Aviation School offers courses relevant to the flying, hotel, and tourism industries. The school is located in the Abeokuta region of Ogun State.

20. Obafemi Awolowo University Aviation Training Institute

The Obafemi Awolowo University is among the three universities established in the country between 1961 and 1962. Its creation was the result of a report submitted to the Nigerian Federal Government in 1960.

The university has numerous faculties and centres of excellence, one of them being the renowned Aeronautics Training Institute.

21. Top Flight International School of Aviation

This aviation institution is part of the Egyptian Top Aviation Institute and has instructors certified by the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority. The school is committed to providing its trainees with relevant theoretical and practical training to make them perfect fits for the modern-day aeronautics industry.

22. Aeroconsult Aviation Training Centre

Aeroconsult is among the leading airspace consultancy firms in Nigeria. The organization’s training institute was founded in 1993 and is certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The school’s fee ranges from ₦95,000 for a Quality Management Systems for Airlines (QMS) course to ₦250,000 for a Flight Dispatcher/Flight Operations Officer Course.

23. Eagle Air Services Training School

The Eagle Air Services Training School was founded in 2012 and specialized in the provision of the private piloting certification course. The self-directed structure of the course allows students to pass the country’s FAA knowledge tests.

24. Global School of Aviation and Maritime Studies

This institute specializes in the training of aviation and maritime professionals in the fields of aeronautic security, travel and tourism management, ticketing and reservation, and air transport studies.

25. Caverton Aviation Training Center (CATC)

CATC is an NCAA-approved training institution located at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The school offers world-class training in ground and flight operations. The trainees at CATC receive holistic training within the school’s numerous training programs backed up by real-world applications.

Which university offers aviation in Nigeria?

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and the Obafemi Awolowo University both offer aeronautics training. NCAT was the first college of flying in Nigeria and continues to provide quality training to date.

How many aviation schools are in Nigeria?

There are no reputable sources with the exact number but judging from the above list, the number is undoubtedly higher than 25.

There are numerous aviation schools in Nigeria, a fact that points to the country’s demand for competent aviation professionals. As with other sectors, the courses and fees vary from one training institute to the other.

