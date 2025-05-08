More than 1.9 million candidates took part in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025

The results of the examination, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), have not been released, however, the agency has shared a piece of information on how to check UTME results 2025

JAMB is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions that conducts UTME for prospective undergraduates into the nation's schools

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are initially "usually checked through the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes 55019 or 66019".

Legit.ng reports that UTME 2025 candidates are awaiting the release of their results.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB speaks on how to view UTME 2025 results. Photo credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB results 2025 check online

In a post on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) page, JAMB said UTME 2025 results would be released on its website later—after candidates have been able to access their results via the USSD codes.

Responding to an inquiry, JAMB said on Monday, May 5:

"Results are usually checked through the USSD codes 55019 or 66019 initially and later on released on the Board's website for printing."

JAMB result checker

Meanwhile, JAMB disclosed that the first batch of UTME 2025 results were awaiting post-examination analyses.

JAMB said as soon as due process is complete, the results of candidates who wrote the examination will be released.

JAMB commenced the conduct of the UTME 2025 nationwide on April 24. The examination ended on Monday, May 5.

JAMB says 2025 UTME results will be released once all post-examination reviews and standard procedures are fully completed. Photo credits: Jamb official, Covenant University

Source: Facebook

Millions of Nigerian youths who successfully registered for the UTME partook in the examination in over 784 computer-based test (CBT) centres across all 36 Nigerian states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

In a statement on Monday, May 5, JAMB disclosed that out of the 1,955,059 candidates who took part in the annual exam, only 420,415 surpassed the 200 mark.

This raised concerns among Nigerians as the UTME 2025 results come amid increasing scrutiny of Nigeria’s education system and underscore the need for ongoing reforms to improve student preparedness and institutional accountability.

An education and career advocate, Dipo Awojide, attributed the decline in performance to lifestyle choices and poor attitudes toward education. Awojide further blamed the influence of older youth who preach the “school na scam” ideology.

Read more UTME 2025-related content:

Obi blasts JAMB for alleged early exams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, criticised JAMB.

Obi said the agency allegedly set the UTME 2025 for teenagers as early as 6 am while 'transporting them across far-flung locations'.

According to the presidential hopeful, this alleged act by the educational board was 'reckless' and he called for action to be taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng