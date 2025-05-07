The federal government has commenced the process of overhauling the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, set up a committee to carry out major changes in the NYSC

Olawande said the challenges facing the NYSC are opportunities that require urgent, visionary, and determined action

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has set up a committee to overhaul the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The committee is to carry out major changes and make NYSC stronger, and more useful to national growth.

Federal government sets up committee to overhaul of NYSC scheme. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, this is a result of the rising concerns about the safety of corps members, poor facilities, and the relevance of the NYYSC in today’s social and economic realities.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the committee will also work on how to make the scheme better suited to the needs of Nigerian youths.

As reported by The Punch, Olawande stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

“The issues of corps members’ safety, infrastructural challenges, and the broader question of the scheme’s relevance in an increasingly dynamic socio-economic environment are among the key concerns. However, these challenges also present opportunities that require urgent, visionary, and determined action.”

The minister further stated that the committee will review and suggest changes to current NYSC laws, and policies.

The committee will also talk to people across the country on how the scheme is run.

It will also come up with better ways to fund, track, and improve the NYSC.

“The outcome of this review must align with broader national development objectives, positioning the NYSC as a strategic tool for youth empowerment and nation-building.”

The final report will be submitted to the minister within a set time.

Tinubu's govt plans teachers’, medical corps

Speaking also at the event, the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, said Tinubu's government plans to start a Teachers’ Corps and a Medical Corps.

Alausa explained that the scheme will be for NCE graduates and healthcare workers ready to serve in rural areas.

The Teachers’ Corps and Medical Corps is for NCE graduates and healthcare workers ready to serve in rural areas. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's govt mulls extension of NYSC To 2 years

Recall that the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Alausa, proposed extending NYSC scheme from one to two years to enhance skills training and national impact.

The minister also recommended expanding the NYSC entrepreneurship programme and deploying more graduate teachers to rural schools to bridge manpower gaps.

NYSC Director-General Brig. Gen. Y.D. Ahmed pledged the Scheme’s readiness to implement federal reforms and called for a database to track Nigerians studying abroad.

NYSC finally starts paying N77,000 monthly allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NYSC started paying corps members the newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance, with 2024 Batch A Stream 2 being the first beneficiaries.

While some members confirmed receipt of the increased stipend, others from different batches are still awaiting payment, expected by month-end.

The allowance hike follows President Tinubu’s minimum wage approval, raising corps members' monthly pay from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000.

Source: Legit.ng