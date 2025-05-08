Manchester United beat Athletic Club 7–1 on aggregate to reach the 2025 Europa League final

Mason Mount scored twice, with Casemiro and Hojlund also on target in the second leg

Man United will face Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English final for the European title

Manchester United have secured their place in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final after dismantling Athletic Club 7-1 on aggregate in the semifinals.

The Red Devils overcame an early scare at Old Trafford to complete a commanding second-leg performance and book a final showdown against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Athletic Club came out at Old Trafford with belief and urgency as they knew they needed a miracle to turn the tie around in their favour.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 31st minute when Mikel Jauregizar found the net, giving the visitors a glimmer of hope and reducing the aggregate deficit to 3–1.

Manchester United looked briefly rattled as the Basque side pressed for a second goal before halftime.

However, Reuben Amorim’s men held their nerve and maintained composure through the first half, regrouping swiftly to prepare for a strong response after the break.

Mount leads the comeback charge

Manchester United turned the tie firmly in their favour in the second half.

Mason Mount, enjoying a fine return to form, struck twice on either side of Casemiro’s goal to silence any hopes of an Athletic miracle.

His brace, clinical and confident, restored Manchester United's grip on the tie and underlined their dominance across both legs.

Casemiro added the Red Devils’ third on the night, displaying his experience and leadership in midfield, before Rasmus Højlund put the icing on the cake with a late strike to seal a 4–1 win on the night and 7–1 on aggregate.

All-English final set

With Tottenham defeating Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate in the other semifinal, the stage is now set for an all-English Europa League final.

Manchester United and Spurs will clash for continental silverware, adding extra drama to their domestic rivalry.

For United, the Europa League offers a chance to end the season on a high note and secure European glory under Amorim after a miserable campaign in the league that sees them placed 16th on the Premier League table.

With a powerful semifinal showing and players hitting form at the right time, they will enter the final with momentum and belief.

Source: Legit.ng