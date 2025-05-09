What sport has the most injuries? Top 10 sports that send athletes to the ER

Sports are a great way to stay healthy, learn new skills, and have fun competing. However, they also have some risks. Athletes get injuries from hard hits to sudden falls, which leave players hurt, bruised and sometimes unable to play for a long time. But which sport has the most injuries? American football ranks high among the sports with the most injuries.

American football is the sport with the highest overall number of injuries. Other sports that frequently send athletes to the emergency room include basketball , soccer , cycling , and Trampolining .

, , , and . Contact sports usually have more injuries than non-contact sports because players often crash into each other.

Common injuries are muscle sprains, broken bones, torn ligaments and concussions.

What sports have the most injuries?

This list of top sports that send athletes to the emergency room was compiled by tracking historical accounts of serious sports injuries through official Sports Injury Central and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and sports news outlets such as ESPN and the Associated Press. The list takes into account historical injury reports.

Sport Percentage of ER visits (%) Common injuries Football 14.1 Sprains, fractures, concussions Basketball 12.5 Sprains, fractures, concussions Cycling 9.9 Head injuries, fractures Soccer 7.1 Sprains, strains, and bruises Skating (ice, rolling, skateboarding) 6.9 Broken bones, sprains, and dislocations Baseball/softball 6.2 Sprains, broken bones, and bruises Gymnastics or cheerleading 5.4 Sprains, broken bones, dislocated joints, concussions Running & jogging 4.3 Sprains, strains, broken bones, cuts Swimming 3.8 Slips, shoulder injuries Trampoline 2.3 Sprains, broken bones, dislocations, head injuries

American football is the sport with the most injuries. This is because the game is so physical, with lots of hard hits and contact, that football players often suffer from concussions, broken bones, sprains, and other injuries.

According to US News, football accounts for approximately 14.1% of sports-related ER visits among individuals aged 5 to 24. Many injuries happen to kids and teens under 18.

2. Basketball

Basketball is also one of the sports that has the most injuries. Every year, this sport causes approximately 12.5% of ER visits in the United States. The game's fast pace, with lots of jumping, quick turns, and basketball players running to each other, often causes injuries like sprained ankles, hurt knees, jammed fingers, concussions, and broken bones in the face.

3. Cycling

According to CNN, Cycling remains one of the top sports, responsible for around 9.9% of ER room visits. These injuries range from minor cuts and bruises to more serious conditions like fractures and head injuries. Children aged 5 to 14 are especially at risk for bicycle-related injuries.

The growing popularity of e-bikes has also led to an increase in injuries among teenagers and young adults. Research by CHOC reveals that orthopaedic injuries from e-bike accidents in children are as severe as those from motor vehicle accidents.

4. Soccer

Soccer is another sport with approximately 7.1% emergency room visits. Most of the soccer injuries happen to the lower body, especially the ankles, knees, and feet. Common injuries include sprains, strains, and bruises, often caused by collisions with other or quick movements. Concussions are also a concern, mainly for girls and players between the ages of 10 and 17.

5. Skating (ice, rolling, skateboarding)

Skating activities, including ice skating, roller skating, and skateboarding, are also among the top sports with the highest number of injuries. These activities are popular among children and teenagers, who are most at risk of injury. The US News approximates the number of ER visits to be 6.9%.

Most skateboard-related injuries involved broken bones, sprains, and dislocations, usually from falling, crashing or landing the wrong way. Head injuries and concussions are more common in ice skating compared to roller skating.

6. Baseball and softball

Baseball and softball also rank among the top sports with the most injuries. Common injuries in softball and baseball players include sprains, broken bones, and bruises. These happen from collisions, falling, or being hit by a ball or bat. Younger kids, especially those under 10, are more likely to have head and face injuries.

Pitchers at all levels are experiencing a rise in arm injuries, such as ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) tears requiring Tommy John surgery. This increase is linked to the emphasis on high-velocity pitching and year-round play, starting from youth leagues.

7. Gymnastics and cheerleading

Gymnastics and cheerleading are the sports that often send young athletes, especially children and teenagers, to the ER. These activities involve tough moves like flips, stunts, jumps, and lifts, which can lead to serious injuries if not done safely and correctly.

According to the CDC and injury reports, around 5.4% of all sports-related ER visits for people aged 5 to 24 come from gymnastics and cheerleading. The most common injuries are sprains, broken bones, dislocated joints, and concussions. In cheerleading, serious injuries such as spinal injuries can occur, especially when falls happen during stunts.

8. Running and jogging

Running and jogging are also major sports that send mainly children and teenagers to the ER each year. Common injuries include sprains and strains in the ankles and knees, broken bones, and cuts from falling. These injuries usually occur due to excessive running, wearing improper shoes, running on rough or uneven surfaces, or not warming up properly before exercise.

9. Swimming

Swimming is also among the sports with the most injuries. The National Safety Council reports that swimming, pools, and related equipment caused about 166,011 ER visits in 2023, making it one of the top ten sports and activities for injuries.

Even though swimming is usually seen as a low-impact sport, it still has risks that can cause injuries that need medical help. Common problems include swimmer's shoulder, knee injuries from doing the breaststroke, and lower back pain from repeating the same movements.

Eye injuries from swimming and water sports are also a concern, showing the importance of using protective eyewear. Kids and teens are especially at risk.

10. Trampolining

Trampolining is among the top activities that send people to the emergency room in the United States. Every year, about 100,000 people are treated for trampoline-related injuries, and about 75% of them are kids under 14 years old.

The most common injuries are sprains, broken bones, dislocations and head injuries, usually caused by collisions, falls or tricks gone wrong. More than 60% of childhood spinal cord injuries are linked to trampoline accidents. The growing popularity of trampoline parks has also led to more injuries.

Which sport has the most broken bones?

Football is known for having the highest risk of broken bones. This is because there's a lot of contact, hard collisions, and quick movements that can cause falls and injuries.

What sport has the most injuries per year?

Football records the highest number of injuries each year. Other physically demanding sports, such as basketball, soccer, and rugby, also result in many injuries.

What sport has the most concussions?

According to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the sports with the highest rates of concussion for boys are football, ice hockey, and lacrosse and for girls are soccer, lacrosse, and basketball.

American football usually results in more injuries than soccer, especially serious ones like concussions and broken bones. Soccer also causes injuries, but they are often less severe, usually sprains or muscle strains.

All sports carry risks, but some cause more injuries than others. American football leads in the number of injuries, especially serious ones like concussions and broken bones. Nevertheless, these sports prove that the rewards often outweigh the risks and create unforgettable experiences.

