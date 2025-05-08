A Nigerian baker has shared the unexpected messages that she received from her client after delivering a cake to her boyfriend

In the messages, the lady ordered her to delete her boyfriend's number and send a screenshot showing that it was done

Social media users who came across the trending post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to express their anger

A Nigerian baker sparked outrage on social media after sharing a series of bizarre messages she received from a client.

The client had ordered a cake to be delivered to her boyfriend, and after the delivery, she demanded that the baker delete her boyfriend's number from her phone.

Baker shares unexpected messages from client

The baker, who shared the messages on TikTok under the handle @temiblescakes, revealed that the client was furious because her boyfriend wouldn't stop raving about the cake.

In the messages, the client instructed the baker to not only delete her boyfriend's number but also to provide proof by sending a screenshot.

She even went as far as to demand a screen recording of the baker deleting the number, warning her not to disobey.

In her words:

"Hello my man loved the cake but I need you to delete his number. And I want proof that it has been done. Send a screenshot. Do that now. Do a screenrecording of you deleting. Don't mess with me ma'am. I don't know why he won't stop saying how good the cake is. Block the number. Delete."

The client's demands were met with criticism from social media users, who expressed their anger and disappointment in the comments section.

Many felt that the client's request was unreasonable and bordered on lack of trust for her partner.

Sharing the chat online, the baker said:

"The DM I woke up to after delivering a cake to a client's man the previous day. Tell me you've also gone through this."

Reactions as baker shares chat with client

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Oly said:

"Save the number as Our man, and screenshot and send to her first. I want to record her BP."

@TastyEats by Zee said:

"Insecurity sat her down and said I’m gon deal with you na why she dey get sleepless night."

@Aug25 said:

"As early as 2am? I b witch??? If I wake up to such if I delete d number na me know why."

@Eniolaheart said:

"I dnt really blame her She's, cus have seen alot of vendor snatching their client men here. even hair vendors, sooo she's only been scared. but nt handled properly."

@AIMUANMWOSA said:

"Make I delete potential customer number ke? What if he wan surprise him other babes and he post say he need cake, how I go see am??"

@Teegurl said:

"But wait o, why do you want to keep the man's number? The lady is your customer and am sure she has her reasons for telling you to delete it."

@LUMI the TAILOR said:

"To mess with her I’ll make a video of me writing out the number in a jotter then deleting it from my phone. Person wey suppose Dey sleep."

@XBETA | AL JALAL HALAWA VENDOR said:

"At 2am?? Which kind insecurity be that? She no kuku trust her man."

@Mai Events and confectioneries said:

"I remember going to see a client that needed a private chef that’ll cook for she and her husband when he arrives from overseas, immediately she saw me like this, the next thing she said was That “is this how I dress modest or I just dressed like this because I’m coming to see her and she also said hope I’m not a genz that uses Kayamanta. I was so shocked because of those questions."

@fareedahzub added:

"I’ll keep opening her messages but I won’t respond cos what nonsense. Or send a screenshot of the number saved. Then block her."

See the post below:

Nail tech shares customer's scary request

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nail technician made public an unusual request she received from a client, which she turned down.

She shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with the client, showing the baffling question she was asked.

